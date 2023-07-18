The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving an injury to a bicycle rider struck by a vehicle Monday night on Elmwood Avenue.

A bicyclist was crossing the road near the 2100 block of Elmwood Avenue when he was hit by the vehicle traveling southbound on Elmwood, according to Buffalo police.

Officers from the department’s Northwest District responded to the call just after 9:30 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

The 22-year-old male bicyclist of Buffalo was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.