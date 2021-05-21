Police investigate shootings; Buffalo man is critical after struck multiple times by gunfire

Buffalo police are investigating two separate shootings over two days that left four people injured, one critically.

A 30-year-old Buffalo man is in critical condition after being struck multiple times by gunfire Friday in the 900 block of Clinton Street, according to a spokesman for Buffalo police.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the man was transported by civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center.

According to detectives, the shooting appears to have been targeted.

Three people were struck by gunfire Thursday in the 100 block of Walden Avenue, DeGeorge said.

The shooting occurred just after 8:30 p.m., and all three victims were transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment and released.

Police continued to investigate the incident Friday and were questioning individuals in connection with the shooting.

Police ask that anyone with information call or text the confidential TIP CALL line at (716) 847-2255.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.