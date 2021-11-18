 Skip to main content
Police investigate shooting in South Buffalo
Police investigate shooting in South Buffalo

Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that wounded a man in South Buffalo on Wednesday.

According to a department spokesman, a 52-year-old man was shot multiple times in the leg in the 600 block of Hopkins Street in the city's South Park neighborhood. The incident was reported just before 8:50 p.m. 

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Assistant City Editor

Eric DuVall is the News' assistant city editor. Before joining The Buffalo News in 2021, he was the editor of the weekly paper the Tonawanda Sun, and was the managing editor of the now-defunct Tonawanda News for seven years.

