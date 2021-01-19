 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police identify mother, children killed in Hamburg house fire
0 comments
top story

Police identify mother, children killed in Hamburg house fire

Support this work for $1 a month
Fatal fire

Three people died and two were injured in a fire Monday in a home on Newton Road in Hamburg.

 Sharon Cantillon

Hamburg police have released the names of those who died and were injured in a house fire Monday on Newton Road.

The mother who died has been identified as Krystle Dab, 28, Hamburg police said in a Facebook post.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

The children who died were identified as Allison Harmon, 6, and John Wendover, 4.

The three were found dead early Monday morning after a blaze at 4740 Newton, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road.

Two men who escaped but were injured in the fire were identified as Robert Benz Jr., 33, and J.D. Wendover, 29. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police have not released their conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

0 comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Promising Young Woman"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News