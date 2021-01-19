Police identify mother, children killed in Hamburg house fire

Hamburg police have released the names of those who died and were injured in a house fire Monday on Newton Road.

The mother who died has been identified as Krystle Dab, 28, Hamburg police said in a Facebook post.

The children who died were identified as Allison Harmon, 6, and John Wendover, 4.

The three were found dead early Monday morning after a blaze at 4740 Newton, between McKinley Parkway and South Abbott Road.

Two men who escaped but were injured in the fire were identified as Robert Benz Jr., 33, and J.D. Wendover, 29. They were taken to Erie County Medical Center. Police have not released their conditions.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

