Police chase Hamburg motorist through three counties

A Hamburg man was arrested on numerous vehicle and traffic charges after he led police on a chase through three Western New York counties, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said 36-year-old Michael R. Newman fled a traffic stop Monday on McKinstry Road in Yorkshire for failing to stay in his lane. The chase crossed through towns in Cattaraugus, Wyoming and Erie counties. Eventually, he was taken into custody by the East Aurora Police Department.

Newman was charged in Cattaraugus County with fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, reckless driving, failure to yield the right of way for an emergency vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device, use of a portable electronic device, unsafe lane change, failure to keep right and speeding.

He was released on appearance tickets and is to appear in Franklinville Town Court at a later date.

