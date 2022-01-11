Police, business owners on Elmwood and Hertel avenues receive free masks from anonymous donor

In a situation reminiscent of the start of the pandemic, incidences of Covid-19 are on the rise while masks used to help stem the spread of the virus appear to be in short supply.
Fortunately, some high-quality masks are being made available to business owners in the Elmwood Avenue and Hertel Avenue shopping districts, as well as to Buffalo police precincts across the city, thanks to a donation that was made recently to Delaware Council Member Joel Feroleto's office, and announced on the website of the Elmwood Village Association.
"An anonymous donor contacted me, and wanted to donate approximately 10,000 N95 masks," Feroleto said.
"It's really incredible. The person who donated them was extremely generous and kind ... We have such wonderful people in this community, and for someone to just donate them (with) no recognition just to make sure they get into the hands of people, like public-facing employees of small businesses and police and the people police interact with is such an incredible gesture," he added.
In the face of the more transmissible Omicron variant, N95 masks are being recommended as a superior alternative to the standard blue surgical masks. Recently, Erie County began distributing 400,000 free KN95 masks at county vaccination sites, libraries, senior centers and other locations. In addition, the Buffalo Public School District has ordered half a million KN95 masks, according to a letter sent to parents by school Superintendent Kriner Cash.
The donated masks received by Feroleto's office were divided between the Elmwood Village Association and the Hertel Business Association, while a significant number were donated to the Buffalo Police Department.
Feroleto said that not only would the masks be available to police officers who, in their line of work, are interacting with members of the public, but officers will be able to keep some masks in their vehicles to give out to individuals who don't have masks to wear.
"And that's a program that the Buffalo police started in the beginning of Covid, and that's something they were doing that will help the person they were interacting with, and also the officer who the person comes into contact with," said Feroleto.
Meanwhile, the masks delivered to the business associations in Feroleto's Council district are being distributed to business owners on Elmwood and Hertel avenues who, along with their employees, may be vulnerable to Covid-19 and its variants, including Omicron, if they are not properly masked while waiting on customers.
"I know that last week the Hertel Business Association contacted businesses via email, and there were several hundred (masks) that were being distributed to the businesses that requested them. Then I know they were going to go door-to-door, just walking to the businesses that they hadn't heard from and distribute some to them that way," Feroleto said.
On Tuesday, Hertel Business Association President Judy Porto distributed the masks to business owners on Hertel.
"It's very significant," Porto said of the donation.
"It gives a chance for the businesses to give them to their employees first, and have them be safe and, if they have extras, they can give them to customers if they don't have a mask . ... It will help a lot of the businesses, hopefully, cut down on (incidences of) Covid and having their employees calling in sick and having days they have to shut down because they don't have enough staff," she continued.
"Unfortunately, that's what they're still dealing with, a lot of them, and a lot of them are smaller businesses. So they only have like a staff of five or eight. So it's a little harder on the smaller businesses than it is on the restaurants that might employ 30 or 40 people," Porto added.
Meanwhile, Feroleto applauded the act of the anonymous donor.
"There's so many negative and difficult things going on in the world right now that an act like this just really brings a smile to faces and makes you really appreciate the acts of kind people," Feroleto said.