Police, business owners on Elmwood and Hertel avenues receive free masks from anonymous donor

The donated masks received by Feroleto's office were divided between the Elmwood Village Association and the Hertel Business Association, while a significant number were donated to the Buffalo Police Department.

Feroleto said that not only would the masks be available to police officers who, in their line of work, are interacting with members of the public, but officers will be able to keep some masks in their vehicles to give out to individuals who don't have masks to wear.

"And that's a program that the Buffalo police started in the beginning of Covid, and that's something they were doing that will help the person they were interacting with, and also the officer who the person comes into contact with," said Feroleto.

Meanwhile, the masks delivered to the business associations in Feroleto's Council district are being distributed to business owners on Elmwood and Hertel avenues who, along with their employees, may be vulnerable to Covid-19 and its variants, including Omicron, if they are not properly masked while waiting on customers.