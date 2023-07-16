Buffalo Police on Sunday reported they recovered a loaded handgun and arrested a city man wanted for violating parole.

Intelligence Unit detectives and Central District officers said they saw Justin Anderson, 21, on Friday in the first block of East Utica Street and knew there was an active warrant for his arrest. They said Anderson took something from his waist band and threw it away while leading officers on a short foot chase.

An SCCY Industries CPX-2 pistol loaded with 12 rounds was recovered after Anderson’s arrest, police reported. They also said they found a small baggie of suspected cocaine in his pocket after he was apprehended.

Anderson was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.

Detectives said he previously was charged May 20 on a felony weapon possession count.