A party that “got out of hand” turned into a fight on Elmwood Avenue in Kenmore on Friday, with three police agencies responding to break it up. Kenmore Police Capt. A.J. Kiefer said no one was injured, but three youths were treated for exposure to pepper spray that police used to stop the fight.

Kiefer estimated about 200 young people had gathered outside 2323 Elmwood Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday as they left a party and were awaiting rides.

“A large fight broke out and had to be dispersed,” he said.

Kenmore police responded with assistance from Tonawanda and Buffalo police. When the fight did not immediately end pepper spray was used to disperse the crowd, Kiefer said.

“Three juveniles were treated at the scene for exposure,” he said.

The same three were detained and turned over to their parents.

There were no arrests or charges “at this time,” Kiefer said.