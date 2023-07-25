More than 35 local children will be helped this summer thanks to a $30,000 gift from Bank of America that was presented to the Buffalo Police Athletic League to support its Youth Opportunity Connect Program.

The six-week summer camp for Buffalo students in grades seven to 11 allows them to engage in workshops about literacy, workforce development, financial literacy, physical fitness, health and nutrition, art, in addition to science, technology, engineering and math. The youths also receive monetary compensation for participating in the summer program, which also prepares them to become eligible for Mayor Byron W. Brown's summer internship program for high school students.

Only 22 states in the U.S. currently require high school students to take a standalone, semester-long course in personal finance before graduation, and New York is not among them, according to Bank of America officials.

To address that deficiency, Bank of America employees will volunteer and offer their expertise in a "Better Money Habits" training session that will be presented weekly over the six-week Youth Opportunity Connect Program. The students will learn the basics of banking, as well as tips for managing money, balancing their wants and needs, understanding the role of credit in their personal finances and how to protect their financial information.