Police ask for help in locating missing man last seen leaving the VA Medical Center

Town of Hamburg Police are asking the public's help in finding a man who was last seen leaving the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue late Saturday morning.
The man, identified as Patrick Bowden, 66, was seen leaving the hospital on foot at about 11:08 a.m.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Hamburg police at 716-648-5111 ext. 0.
