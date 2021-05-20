 Skip to main content
Police: Allegany man arrested after charging at troopers with kitchen knife
Police: Allegany man arrested after charging at troopers with kitchen knife

An Allegany man was charged with several crimes after state police were called Monday to investigate a report of a suspicious person in Randolph in Cattaraugus County.

Troopers said that upon their arrival 56-year-old Timothy Slater charged at them with a kitchen knife, but obeyed commands to drop the knife and was taken into custody peacefully.

While searching Slater, troopers found about 11 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket.

During their investigation, troopers were told by a Randolph resident that he awakened a few hours prior to find Slater inside his kitchen with a knife. The resident was able to convince Slater to leave his residence peacefully.

Slater was charged with two counts of menacing a police officer, second-degree burglary, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree criminal trespass. He was arraigned and remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.

