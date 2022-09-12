Police agencies make 101 impaired-driving arrests during enforcement campaign

Police agencies in Erie County, including the state police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 101 motorists on charges of impaired driving during the recent end-of-summer enforcement campaign, according to the Erie County STOP-DWI program.

The campaign began on Aug. 19 and ran through Friday.

The initiative included four sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols in every Erie County municipality.

More checkpoints and roving patrols are planned for the fall and another intensive period of enforcement will occur during the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday period, according to the program.

So far this year, 1,301 drivers have been arrested on impaired driving charges in Erie County.