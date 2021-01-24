Police Advisory Board wants input on BolaWrap, no cops on mental health teams

Buffalo police should collect data on the city's pilot project using the BolaWrap restraint and provide that data to the Police Advisory Board and the Common Council's Police Oversight Committee before that committee endorses employing any more of the devices, the board is recommending. And the Advisory Board wants to have input before any such decision is made.

The citizen board, in a pair of recommendations it will present to the Oversight Committee at 11 a.m. Monday, also recommends the city adopt a diversion model in which 911 calls involving mental health issues are dispatched to a team of mental health and health care experts from a community-based organization or a city department outside of the Buffalo Police Department.

The board notes that, because of the way police are taught, "even trained officers may misunderstand the needs of an individual experiencing a mental health crisis, fail to deescalate the crisis, and respond using unhelpful or dangerous approaches for the circumstance."

The Advisory Board is an independent committee created by the Council to focus on policing and community-police relations. Its recommendations follow September's non-fatal police shooting of a man with mental issues who refused to drop a metal baseball bat.