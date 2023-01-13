Police: 15-year-old posted online threat regarding Lake Shore schools

Students at Lake Shore High School and William G. Houston Middle School sheltered in place Friday as authorities investigated a threatening social media post, according to the Evans Police Department.

Students arriving to the middle school on Friday alerted the school's staff about the post.

The threat was found to have been posted late Thursday by a 15-year-old who does not live in the school district.

Authorities did not identify the juvenile. He and his parents were interviewed by police and cooperated in the investigation, according to a release from the Evans Police Department.

The juvenile will be referred to Family Court.

Police commended the students who reported the post to school officials and cooperated in the investigation and also thanked the Lake Shore Central School District as well as outside districts and agencies for their assistance.