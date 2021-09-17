Poland's general consul visits Buffalo for General Pulaski Day celebration

Local elected officials and community leaders are scheduled to welcome Poland's Consul General, Adrian Kubicki, to Buffalo on his first official visit to the area Saturday at the St. Stanislaus Social Center, 389 Peckham St., according to Joseph Mikolaj Rej Jr., president of the General Pulaski Association of WNY.

Kubicki will be in Buffalo to celebrate Casimir Pulaski Day and to thank local Polish American residents for remembering Polish American heroes like Pulaski, a general who served in the American Revolutionary War, and also to thank them for their continued pride and celebration of their Polish heritage.

The Stanislaus Social Center will open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature four polka bands: the Polka Family, Those Idiots, Special Delivery and Captain Tom & the Hooligans, along with traditional Polish food.

