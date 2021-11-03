 Skip to main content
Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent
Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent

Twenty-seven years after Brian Scott Lorenzo was convicted in the murder of a City of Tonawanda mother, he appeared Wednesday via video conference in a Buffalo courtroom from Auburn Correctional Facility.

In the gallery was his co-defendant from the murder trial, James Pugh, who was out on parole.

Their lawyers say the men are innocent, citing new DNA evidence, and are asking a judge to vacate their convictions.

The lawyers further allege that the real murderer may be Richard W. Matt, the convicted killer who famously escaped from prison in 2015 with another prisoner and was gunned down in a shoot-out with police, and that it may have been done at the direction of a now long-retired City of Tonawanda detective, David Bentley, who was the lead investigator in the murder case.

It's a shocking allegation, first reported by the New York Times, and has allegedly led to two prosecutors being removed from the investigation.

Bentley denies the allegations.

Lorenzo's attorney, Ilaan Maazel – who has confirmed that Lorenzo's legal name is Lorenz, although he is listed as Lorenzo in court records – said the Erie County District Attorney's Office assigned two prosecutors to investigate the case after new forensic tests failed to find any DNA from either man on any of the crime scene evidence, including the murder weapons. Maazel said one of the prosecutors was demoted and the other transferred after they tried to present evidence of their findings that pointed to the possible involvement of Matt and the detective, Bentley.

"In my entire career, I've never heard of a DA acting that way," Maazel said.

District Attorney John J. Flynn denied that the prosecutors were removed because of their findings, but rather because of their conduct.

He also shot down the assertion that Matt and Bentley were involved.

MAN CONVICTED IN WOMAN'S MURDER SAYS HUSBAND PAID HIM TO KILL WIFE

The Deborah Meindl murder case took another bizarre turn this week, with one of two convicted murderers claiming that his co-defendant was innocent and that the victim’s husband paid him $20,000 to have Mrs. Meindl killed. Brian Scott Lorenzo now claims that his co-defendant, James Pugh, had nothing to do with Mrs. Meindl’s murder. Last month, Lorenzo and Pugh

"There is no credible evidence to link Richard Matt," Flynn said in a statement.

State Supreme Court Justice Christopher Burns told the lawyers in court Wednesday that he would render a decision soon on whether to vacate the convictions or hold a hearing on the matter. If there's a hearing, David Sweat, who escaped with Matt but was captured alive, may be called to testify.

On the afternoon of Feb. 17, 1993, a little girl came home to find her mother, Deborah Meindl, murdered. She was handcuffed, stabbed 11 times and strangled with a necktie. Speculation initially swirled around her husband, who had once told someone he wanted to hire a hitman to kill her, but police ruled that out. Months later, Lorenzo and Pugh were indicted. Police alleged that the killing happened when Meindl walked in on them burglarizing her house.

During the trial, Lorenzo made a surprising claim in which he said his co-defendant wasn't involved in the killing and fingered another man who he said stabbed the woman while Lorenzo put the tie around around her neck. 

Three years ago, Maazel wrote an article that appeared in the New York Law Journal titled "How to get out of jail if you're innocent."

"Many inmates in New York started writing me. One was Lorenzo," Maazel said.

Maazel went to court to have new DNA tests conducted on the crime scene evidence, including the necktie and a knife.

"Exactly as we predicted, they were excluded from every single piece of evidence in this bloody murder scene. This was a violent and brutal murder. There was DNA everywhere. None of it matched Mr. Lorenzo or Pugh," Maazel said.

He also said that the tests exclude Matt.

But the convicted men's attorneys say that the DA's office provided an affidavit to them from a witness who says that Matt told him that he was close with an unnamed police officer who directed him to kill a woman because the officer was afraid she would reveal that he and Matt were robbing drug dealers. A source confirmed that the witness is Sweat.

MURDER-CASE WITNESS ALTERS STORY

Prosecutors Wednesday said the woman who tried to help clear James Pugh in the Deborah Meindl strangulation has recanted her story. They also said Brian S. Lorenzo, also convicted in the slaying, has “zero” credibility in his latest claim that someone other than Pugh helped him kill Mrs. Meindl, a nursing student. As a result, State Supreme Court Justice

Flynn appointed Michael Hillery of the DA’s appeals bureau, and David Heraty, an assistant DA, to further investigate. They found evidence that exonerated Lorenzo and Pugh but also raised questions about Matt and Bentley, according to Maazel. But Flynn rejected their theories. Maazel said the prosecutors called him and shared the information they had uncovered. Then, Hillery was demoted and Heraty was transferred, Maazel said.

Flynn said it wasn't because of their findings.

"I, along with my entire senior leadership team, several of my senior bureau chiefs and most experienced trial attorneys, disagreed with their conclusions due to a lack of any credible evidence," Flynn said. "Both attorneys did not accept my decision with the professionalism expected of career prosecutors. Ultimately, I made the decision to remove both prosecutors from the case."

Bentley described the claims against him as “ridiculous and ludicrous.” He said David Sweat, who escaped with Matt from the state’s Clinton Correctional Facility in 2015, is telling lies in an attempt to curry favor with law enforcement to somehow benefit himself.

Sweat is serving a life sentence for killing a police officer.

Bentley told The Buffalo News he called Flynn’s office Wednesday and offered to voluntarily submit to a lie detector test to prove he had nothing to do with killing Meindl.

“I want Mr. Flynn to be reassured that he is right that I didn’t hire Matt or have an affair with Mrs. Meindl,” Bentley said. “This makes me sick.”

He added that he had never heard of the woman before he was called to the scene of her murder in 1993.

Bentley also said he would be willing to testify in court that allegations against him are false.

Bentley himself was well known as a tough cop, but also drew many complaints and allegations of brutality.

He has spoken publicly in the past about knowing Matt. Bentley is a retired City of Tonawanda Police captain who met Matt when Matt was 13 years old and spent nearly two decades trying to turn him away from a life of crime. He even allowed Matt to live at his home for a short time when Matt was a young man seeking legitimate work.

On Wednesday, Meindl's daughters were court, holding hands as lawyers presented their arguments. They declined to talk to the media.

Burns said he would issue a ruling soon, within five to seven days and that if a hearing is set, it would begin Dec. 13.

2 DEFENDANTS LINKED TO MEINDL SLAYING

  • Updated

Hours after Deborah Meindl was killed in her City of Tonawanda home, James Pugh was "very" nervous and his friend, Brian S. Lorenzo, boasted of the killing as "the ultimate rush," a longtime friend of Pugh testified Monday at their murder and burglary trial. Nancy Hummingbird, 39, testified that Lorenzo, wearing a .357-caliber handgun in a leather holster, was

