Pointing finger at infamous inmate, pair convicted in 1993 murder say DNA tests prove they're innocent

Twenty-seven years after Brian Scott Lorenzo was convicted in the murder of a City of Tonawanda mother, he appeared Wednesday via video conference in a Buffalo courtroom from Auburn Correctional Facility.

In the gallery was his co-defendant from the murder trial, James Pugh, who was out on parole.

Their lawyers say the men are innocent, citing new DNA evidence, and are asking a judge to vacate their convictions.

The lawyers further allege that the real murderer may be Richard W. Matt, the convicted killer who famously escaped from prison in 2015 with another prisoner and was gunned down in a shoot-out with police, and that it may have been done at the direction of a now long-retired City of Tonawanda detective, David Bentley, who was the lead investigator in the murder case.

It's a shocking allegation, first reported by the New York Times, and has allegedly led to two prosecutors being removed from the investigation.

Bentley denies the allegations.