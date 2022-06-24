Pocket park coming to Niagara Street

A pocket park with seating areas and a public art component is coming to a former industrial site at the corner of Niagara Street and Lafayette Avenue.

The city-owned land, roughly three-quarters of an acre, is on the former site of the Meyer Malting grain elevator, demolished in 2006. The land – on a stretch of Niagara Street undergoing streetscape improvements and the opening of new businesses – is being remediated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“With this project, we are going to be able to bring new life to a brownfield site and turn it into a community gathering space for a neighborhood that has a real need for more walkable, natural recreation options," said State Sen. Sean Ryan, who secured a $250,000 state grant for the project.

Ryan convened a steering committee composed of community members to provide feedback and help put together design concepts.

"When the park is finished, it will be the perfect complement to the great connectivity work we have already done to make Niagara Street pedestrian- and bike-friendly,” he said.

Niagara Street has been improved with new bike lanes, street lights and other changes that help slow traffic and improve the safety of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

“Although this plot of land may not be much to look at now, I believe this pocket park has the potential to be something very special," said Niagara Council Member David Rivera, whose office secured $40,000 for planning costs.

Justin Booth, GObike Buffalo's executive director, applauded the addition of a new pocket park. The organization has played a role in helping develop the street's bike lanes.

“As Buffalo completes the first protected bicycle lane in Western New York along Niagara Street, this corridor will connect our city to the rest of the state via the Empire State Trail," Booth said. "The addition of this park will enhance the attractiveness and vitality of this corridor, benefiting residents, businesses and tourists alike.”

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more.

