Plug Power plans $264 million 'green hydrogen' plant

"The project is entrepreneurial as it will establish a nationally recognized green hydrogen production center and the first of its kind in the Northeast United States," the briefing document said. "As such, it is likely to serve as a catalyst for the development of future projects associated with the buildout of a green hydrogen infrastructure."

Its new plant "will likely facilitate other STAMP tenants/projects because it will resolve electric infrastructure constraints that were impeding growth at STAMP," the briefing said.

Plug Power, which is publicly traded on Nasdaq, is based in the Albany area. The company recently announced plans for five regional "green hydrogen" facilities in the United States, with all five expected to be operational by 2024.

"This would constitute the country's first nationwide green hydrogen network," the company said.

The recommended funding from the Western New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board comes from an economic development fund tied to the Niagara Power Project. The fund distributes money raised from the sale of unallocated or unused hydropower from the power project for economic development projects.

Plug Power is also seeking $2 million in support from Empire State Development, and a package of sales and property tax breaks through the Genesee County Economic Development Center.

Matt Glynn

