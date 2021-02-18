Plowing snow into roadways is illegal, county officials warn

Public works officials issued a reminder Thursday that plowing snow into a roadway is illegal under state law and could result in a ticket and a fine.

“The past snowstorm continued a troubling trend of snow being cleared from homes into roadways,” said Garret A. Meal, Niagara County public works commissioner.

Besides the fact that it is against the law, "It creates hazardous conditions for drivers," Meal said.

If snow is dumped into a roadway, the person who did it is legally required to clear that snow from the road.

The problem is sporadic in Erie County, Deputy Highway Commissioner Karen Hoak said. Typically, highway workers will notify violators in person or leave a copy of the county highway law for them.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo of the Buffalo Police Department said there have been few such complaints in the city this winter. Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said his patrols have been able to resolve such complaints without issuing tickets.

