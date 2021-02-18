 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plowing snow into roadways is illegal, county officials warn
0 comments

Plowing snow into roadways is illegal, county officials warn

Support this work for $1 a month
winter weather

A bulldozer clears snow on Breckenridge Street in Buffalo, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

 Derek Gee / Buffalo News

Public works officials issued a reminder Thursday that plowing snow into a roadway is illegal under state law and could result in a ticket and a fine.

“The past snowstorm continued a troubling trend of snow being cleared from homes into roadways,” said Garret A. Meal, Niagara County public works commissioner.

Besides the fact that it is against the law, "It creates hazardous conditions for drivers," Meal said.

If snow is dumped into a roadway, the person who did it is legally required to clear that snow from the road.

The problem is sporadic in Erie County, Deputy Highway Commissioner Karen Hoak said. Typically, highway workers will notify violators in person or leave a copy of the county highway law for them.

Capt. Jeff Rinaldo of the Buffalo Police Department said there have been few such complaints in the city this winter. Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti said his patrols have been able to resolve such complaints without issuing tickets.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cruz seen at Cancun airport amid Texas deep freeze

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Aerial views of Richardson Olmsted Campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News