The Pletcher Road entrance to Joseph Davis State Park in Youngstown will be permanently closed to vehicles in order to improve the connections among trails in the park, the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation announced.

The closing follows a recommendation from the Niagara River Greenway Commission in its upcoming "Shoreline Trail Connectivity Study." A state parks traffic survey determined that closing the entrance will provide better off-road access to the Shoreline and Parkway trails and allow for more connections to eco-trails in the park.

Plans for the Pletcher Road entrance, which has always been closed during the winter months, also include creation of trail-head parking and other amenities. The park entrance from Route 18F will remain open as usual.