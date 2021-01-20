'Playoffs on the Patio' continues for Bills AFC championship game

The “Playoffs on the Patio” viewing event is back on Chippewa Street.

SoHo and Rec Room restaurants are working with Buffalo’s Small Business Social Distancing Initiative to host the event again Sunday night. This time it's for Bills fans to cheer on the team during the AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Mayor Byron W. Brown made the announcement Monday.

A section of Chippewa Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from 1 to 11:30 p.m. as crews set up additional dining tables and two large LED video screens outside for patrons to view the game and have dinner.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a 6:40 p.m. kickoff.

Patrons must be at least 21 years old to be admitted.

Tables are limited and reservations are required. To reserve a table email: reservations@recroombuffalo.com or text 716-939-1279.

“Playoffs on the Patio” is part of Reopen Buffalo, the Brown Administration’s effort to support city businesses during the Covid-19 emergency.

