NEW YORK – Tariq Trotter is sitting at the head of a conference table inside a meeting room with cream-colored walls and a squeaky blank whiteboard.

It’s a little before noon. “This is my room,” he said, pointing to a dressing room loaded with keyboards and microphones. Pointing to a corner, he added, “Those are Quest’s drums.”

“Quest” is Amhir “Questlove” Thompson, Trotter’s co-founder of the Philadelphia-borne band, The Roots. This place is NBC's 30 Rockefeller Plaza where The Roots are the house band for “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Everything in that hallway shrieks showbiz: the wardrobe cases, the hurried producers, the “Tonight Show” logo on the doorway.

But this isn’t all the work Trotter does. The 49-year-old emcee, bandleader and actor, whose stage name is Black Thought, is a venture capitalist with an interest in markets and founders who are underserved and often overlooked.

That’s why he’s in this conference room today. Trotter is fielding a pitch as part of his role as a general partner in the Rochester-based venture capital firm Impellent Ventures, which has a focus on startups based in Northeastern cities, including Buffalo.

He’s joined in the room by two of his partners, David Brown of Rochester and Phil Beauregard, who lives in the Baltimore-Washington, D.C., region. Two more colleagues – Impellent general partner Denny DeLeo of Rochester, and Trotter’s friend Shawn Gee, an Impellent adviser and president of Live Nation Urban – have joined over Zoom for this pitch, which is being delivered remotely by a pair of entrepreneurs who have started a hair care company.

Brown, who was already familiar with the hair care company and knew its founder, introduced the two women delivering the pitch to the investors on the call.

“This is Tariq,” he said, motioning to Trotter, who wears a trademark tan fedora and whose ample beard once prompted the actor Marlon Wayans to say during a “Tonight Show” appearance, “I’m so jealous of this. I want to rob your face.”

Motivation from tragedy

“I’ve always been a hustler,” says Trotter. Growing up in Philadelphia, he was a creative and entrepreneurial youth who recognized and embraced opportunities.

Sometimes those opportunities were moneymakers: As a young boy, he would hang out around a soft pretzel factory, get a box of product, and then sell the snacks for a profit at school.

Sometimes those opportunities were for performance: As a teenager at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative & Performing Arts, Trotter’s ability to freestyle rhyme would “dismantle kids at the lunch table,” Questlove recalled in his memoir, “Mo’ Meta Blues.”

Questlove and Trotter, then classmates, parlayed their mutual musical interests into a band that played a talent show, busked on the streets of Philadelphia, and ultimately became The Roots, who have been nominated for 14 Grammys, winning three.

The story, thus far, probably may sound like Trotter was a wunderkind, a kid whose vision and ambition translated into fantastical success. That’s not untrue, but it is incomplete. Trotter’s motivation was borne of a childhood that demanded such drive if he were to succeed.

His father, Thomas Trotter, was killed when Tariq was a baby.

“I only know him from stories and old pictures,” Trotter said in “7 Years,” his Audible book. At 6, while playing with green plastic army figures and using a lighter to create wounds on their bodies, Tariq accidentally burned down the house. He was arrested at age 12 for painting graffiti on a basketball court, and his “scrub time” punishment was overseen by a woman named Jane Golden, who now runs an organization called Mural Arts Philadelphia, for which Trotter is a board member.

In his book, Trotter depicts his mother, Cassandra, as a woman who was hardworking and battled challenges, including substance abuse. She was a “hustler,” he says, invoking that same term he uses to describe his own ethos, and always found work to support what he wanted, and needed, to do. “I could always count on my mother at the end of the day,” Trotter says in “7 Years.” “Where there was a will, there was a way, and she was very much a fighter.”

Cassandra Trotter died when Tariq was 16. She was stabbed by a 22-year-old man who lived a few blocks away. “I felt rage,” Trotter told the New York Times in 2017. “The kind of rage you see from the families at the trial of Jeffrey Dahmer or the trial of any serial killer. I know that kind of rage. For a minute I was like: ‘My mom was murdered, and I don’t care about anything or anyone anymore. I’m going on a killing spree.’ ”

But then, he added, “At that same moment, something turned me around to want to survive. Resilience spoke to me as opposed to nihilism. I said to myself: ‘I’m going to win, and I’m going to be a success. My mom would want me to achieve greatness in life.’ That tragic experience became a positive motivation for me.”

Breaking the mold

They like to call it the “Island of Misfit Toys.”

Culturally, that’s a reference to the TV special "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" that is commonly invoked in business to frame a philosophy: The best teams are composed of people – including investors, entrepreneurs and the businesses they’ve started – who are distinctively different.

"We think we can find people who just break the mold," says Beauregard. “That’s your classic, amazing entrepreneur.”

Impellent is funded by its main partners and a group of limited partners, or advisers, including some with Buffalo connections: former Sabres owner Tom Golisano, Campus Labs co-founder Eric Reich and ACV Auctions co-founders Dan Magnuszewski and Jack Greco.

As a venture capital firm, Impellent’s model aims high: The group generally invests around $500,000 – and sometimes up to $1.5 million – in early-stage startups. The big payoff comes if those startups scale into companies with hundreds of millions or billions in revenue, and can either be acquired or go public.

If somebody builds a “$50 million company,” Beauregard says, “that’s great for the entrepreneur. But for venture capitalists, that’s not a great outcome for us… It’s just not how our model works. We have to go after people that are going for the moonshots. If they land amongst the clouds, that’s fine. If it’s a crater in the earth, it is what it is. It happens.

“But we’re looking for astronauts.”

'A different sort of insight'

Trying to find the next Uber takes a bit of a misfit-toy outlook, which is part of the value Trotter brings to Impellent. The firm’s other partners have traditional business backgrounds: Brown was an executive and worked in venture philanthropy with leading funds; Beauregard, a tech executive and founder of two venture-backed companies. DeLeo, the Rochester-based investor , is a founder and formerly president of Kodak’s venture investment arm.

“Tariq comes in with an amazing amount of brand and operational experience,” Brown says. “If you think about what it means to actually run a musical group at that scale, the way he has, he’s way more astute at business than I think anyone would realize from the outside.”

Trotter has been friends with Beauregard for several years, and was invited by Beauregard in 2016 to speak at the Harvard Innovation Lab. That seeded a series of conversations that ultimately led to him joining Impellent, a move that was announced last summer.

“It’s a different sort of insight I bring to the table,” Trotter says. “It is the artist’s perspective. The way an artist sees the world, and hears things and moves, is different than the traditional business aesthetic. I think my energy and what I represent – my wealth of knowledge, my experience – is something that couldn’t have been acquired in business school, and that's why I’m on board. We complement one another.”

Impellent’s current roster of companies includes 35 startups, three of which are in Buffalo: 3AM Innovations, which develops technology for first responders; Kickfurther, which offers a crowdfunded inventory financing model; and Ognomy, a telemedicine company focused on sleep apnea.

As Impellent expands its roster, Trotter has a larger goal, one that received much attention from the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and other financial news organizations when news of his move into the venture capital space was announced last summer: He wants to help Black entrepreneurs, and those from other underrepresented groups, find funding and build generational wealth.

“I'm the champion of the underdog,” he says. “I pride myself on spending very many years as the voice of the voiceless and the representative of people who feel unseen and unheard, so any sort of marginalized community, underserved market, that's my jam.”

New as he is to venture capital, Trotter says he is “fly-on-the-wall-ing it in a lot of these meetings.” But he isn’t without inquiries. During that presentation on this early afternoon in New York, he was the first person to ask a question after the founders delivered their pitch.

“How are you guys going to set yourselves apart?” Trotter asked. “How do you differentiate yourselves from everything else going on? There are so many people with so many products out there already.”

The lead presenter described a plan driven for creating demand and referrals by strategic use of social media, starting with TikTok posts designed to go viral.

This was an example of Trotter’s artistic experience coming into play: As a celebrity emcee and TV personality who, just hours later, would be sharing a stage with Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato, he understands the power of media reach in a way that no business school can teach.

Peering into the computer camera through his gold-rimmed glasses, Trotter nodded in understanding. “My second question was going to be about the social media strategy,” he said, “so thanks, you answered that one too.”

The conversation continued a few more minutes, and once the questions wrapped, the presenters signed off the call. The Impellent team held a quick debriefing. Trotter kicked it off by noting he liked the idea of the company being one by women, and serving mostly women. The partners talked about the idea of ordering prototypes for testing.

DeLeo piped in with a simply worded insight that, for venture capitalists, is one of most important aspects: “I like her,” he said, referring to the CEO.

“Right,” Trotter agreed, noting that he was also familiar with one of her previous businesses.

After a bit more discussion, the partners agreed that it might be difficult to differentiate the product in a crowded market.

Difficult, but not undoable – and talented founders are good at tiptoeing the high wire line that separates the challenging from the impossible.

DeLeo added, “But I do think as a strong leader, she may have the ability to figure it out.”

The meeting wrapped shortly thereafter, with no decision made that day. But Trotter could appreciate that point: It’s not just about ideas or background. Success is based on the person. It’s how you get into the room, including this one, and it shapes what happens once you’re inside.

“At the end of the day, I’m looking for: What is undeniable? What is unquestionably airtight?” he said. “I’m looking for character traits and leadership quality and how articulate the team is … but I’m also looking for someone who’s able to improv, who has a little bit of game about them.”

Trotter’s decision hints at this: He’s looking for someone who is – in their own way – a little bit like him. That’s how he got into this room.