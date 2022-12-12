Plans set for New Year's Eve ball drop at the Electric Tower in Buffalo

To welcome in 2023, a 5-foot-high ball glowing with 342 LED lights will travel 108 feet down the face of the Electric Tower in Buffalo precisely at the stroke of midnight.

"Holiday traditions are important for families and children, and the ball drop is one of the best holiday traditions in Buffalo," Mayor Byron Brown said. "Today's my great pleasure to officially invite revelers to Buffalo's 35th annual New Year's Eve celebration that will bring thousands of people to Roosevelt Plaza. The Buffalo ball drop is the second largest New Year's Eve celebration in New York State, a fact we are very proud of."

The downtown festivities at 535 Washington St. will include fireworks and rock music provided by 97 Rock. The event will be broadcast live by WKBW-TV beginning at 10 p.m. "Good Morning" anchors Ed Drantch and Katie Morse and weekend news anchor Taylor Epps will co-host with D.J. Jickster from 97 Rock. The Strictly Hip and saxophonist Will Holton will perform live music.

"We're so fortunate to have our very own Times Square moment here in downtown," said Michael Ball, vice president of community affairs for Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Free parking will be available at nearby Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps Mohawk Ramp and Fernbach Ramp. For directions to the ramps, go to bcarparking.com. All Metro bus and rail schedules can be found at metro.nfta.com.

Michael Schmand, of Buffalo Place, recalled working at the first Buffalo Ball Drop, when the attendance was small that first year.

It's come a long way since, he said.

"We're just thrilled," Schmand said. "It's an event that brings so many people into downtown Buffalo. It supports the businesses in downtown, people have a good time and we've never had an issue."

The presenting sponsor is M&T Bank with other sponsors, including Buffalo Place and the Police Athletic League of Buffalo.

First Night Buffalo will be virtual once again with a 2-hour lineup of entertainment featuring a host of live performances and activities.

First Night Family Party Packs for a family of four will also be available in December at select Tops Friendly Markets for $20 or can be ordered online by Sunday.

Sponsors are Independent Health Foundation and with the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital. For more information, go to firstnightbuffalo.org.