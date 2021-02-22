 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Plans for Crane Library expansion to be shown in virtual meeting
0 comments

Plans for Crane Library expansion to be shown in virtual meeting

Support this work for $1 a month
Crane Library at night

The Crane Branch Library on the corner of Elmwood Avenue and Highland Avenue, will be seeing building improvements, including an elevator.

 Derek Gee

An update on improvements for the Crane Branch Library will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The first phase of a multiphase project will include public restrooms and an elevator, which will put the library in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Project renderings are displayed at the Crane Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo's Elmwood Village. 

The meeting will also be recorded and available for viewing on the library system website and Crane branch Facebook page.

Funding is coming from the New York State Aid for Library Construction State and Municipal Facilities Program, City of Buffalo Capital Improvement Funds, and Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News