Plans for Crane Library expansion to be shown in virtual meeting

An update on improvements for the Crane Branch Library will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.

The first phase of a multiphase project will include public restrooms and an elevator, which will put the library in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Project renderings are displayed at the Crane Library, 633 Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

The meeting will also be recorded and available for viewing on the library system website and Crane branch Facebook page.

Funding is coming from the New York State Aid for Library Construction State and Municipal Facilities Program, City of Buffalo Capital Improvement Funds, and Buffalo & Erie County Public Library.

