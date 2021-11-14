Plans back on for Fosdick Field, $3.5 million athletic facility at City Honors

The intent was for Fosdick Field to benefit City Honors students during the school day, but after school be used for games by any of the district’s athletic teams, as well as for recreation for residents in the Fruit Belt neighborhood.

“We need to do a serious traffic study for the area because at dismissal and arrival, traffic is all over the place. We’ve got to figure out how that traffic is going to flow if that street is abandoned and where the traffic that is now allowed to park on that street, where they go into that neighborhood,” Council President Darius G. Pridgen said. “And right now we have people parking all the way down the block, down Masten, that pushes into the neighborhood, so it really needs a plan.