Planning council urges parkway for Scajaquada corridor: 'Clear that the expressway was outdated'

A recommendation for a once-in-a-generation chance to rethink the Scajaquada Expressway – eagerly awaited by those who decry the road's impact on Delaware Park and surrounding neighborhoods, but met with concern by those fearing longer commutes – was unveiled Tuesday.

And it suggests big changes.

The Scajaquada Expressway would become a realigned, at-grade two-lane parkway.

Such a design would offer benefits for Scajaquada Creek and Delaware Park, open the door for SUNY Buffalo State University to become a waterfront campus, remove the tangle of elevated on- and off-ramps at Niagara Street, and return a parkway along Humboldt Parkway from Agassiz Circle to East Delavan Avenue.

These are just some of the recommended changes suggested for the 3.6-mile-long road that were announced Tuesday by the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council, a transportation planning organization. The Scajaquada Expressway, or Route 198, was built in the 1960s. Among the recommendations: The 198 would no longer directly connect to the Kensington Expressway, or Route 33, from the east or to the Niagara Thruway from the west. Such a change would require alternate ways to connect, including new ramps at Kensington and Fillmore avenues.

All ramps would be removed along the parkway to free up land for park or creek restoration, with the ramp at Nottingham Terrace becoming a bridge for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The recommendations include adding at least one pedestrian crossing from Iroquois Drive, by SUNY Buffalo State, to the north side of the creek, realigning the parkway away from Hoyt Lake to Lincoln Parkway, and removing vehicles from the stone arch bridge at Delaware Park, along with more pedestrian crossings into the park. Agassiz Circle would become a circle again.

The plan also calls for restoring Black Rock Harbor and extending Letchworth Street in Black Rock to Tonawanda Street.

The new approach to the Scajaquada – with a focus on how the roadway interacts with a geographic area dubbed "Region Central" and what the residents who live there want to see occur – reflects a sea change in transportation projects that have in the past prioritized the movement of automobiles above all else.

The process will next go to the state Department of Transportation for the design stage and completion of a federally required environmental review.

"After in-depth technical analysis and outreach, it was abundantly clear that the expressway was outdated," said Hal Morse, executive director of the transportation council, which arrived at its recommendation after about 18 months of analysis and community outreach.

Studies found the Scajaquada Expressway, whose speed limit was lowered in recent years to 30 mph out of safety concerns, is used more as a local access road than for regional travel, with alternative routes possible to address transportation needs, Morse said.

Among its findings:

Since 2016, traffic has been lighter than at any time in the last two decades.

Only 8% of westbound vehicles entering from the east travel the full length of the expressway.

Just 19% of eastbound travelers entering from the west drive the full length of the expressway.

And only 18% of trips are work-related.

The expressway is busier in the middle of the day than during morning rush hour.

"Old transportation planning was all about infrastructure and the roads," Morse said. "Today, we start with the community. This project provides extensive benefits we never envisioned before."

Therese Deutchlander, president of the Elmwood Village Association, said learning new travel patterns could be a hurdle at first, but she thought people would adapt.

"I feel that Buffalonians are resourceful and will figure out how to get from Point A to Point B, though initially they may be annoyed at having to figure out different routes," Deutchlander said.

State Sen. Sean Ryan said he believes the long-contested project has finally turned the corner.

"For over 20 years, the state Department of Transportation have been unsuccessful to get the community on board to a preferred option," Ryan said. "We're there now."

Morse and others from the regional transportation organization presented the recommendations, along with a recap of the process and what might happen next, at a public meeting Tuesday at Canisius College Science Hall attended by 150 people plus those watching online.

The state Department of Transportation, after failing to reach a community consensus in an on-again, off-again process that lasted nearly two decades, turned to the regional transportation agency to develop a plan after its last attempt failed in 2018.

The more holistic approach found creating a pedestrian and bike-friendly parkway with greater access points could reconnect neighborhoods long isolated by the expressway, as well as provide safer travel.

The preferred option also tries to anticipate "next generation mobility" like e-bikes and scooters, increases in transit service and mobility hubs.

"It is 21st-century planning that integrates transportation infrastructure into the community, and not the other way around," said Jill Jedlicka, executive director of Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper.

Realigning the parkway south would also benefit Scajaquada Creek. Pillars from the elevated highway would be removed and the lower section would reconnect to the flood plain. There would be more space to bring back other sections of the creek, including where it passes by Hoyt Lake.

"It gives us the potential to restore the creek back to what it was 100 years ago," Jedlicka said.

The Scajaquada Corridor Coalition, which includes Waterkeeper and several community organizations, issued statements "unified in their support" for the proposed plans. The group also praised what they considered to be an inclusive, transparent planning process offering extensive public and stakeholder input.

"The intensive 18-month planning effort undertaken by the Greater Buffalo-Niagara Regional Transportation Council's Region Central initiative has been remarkable, and the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy is exceedingly grateful for the work that has gone into it," said Stephanie Crockatt, the conservancy's executive director.

The regional transportation group looked at 20 years of planning in the corridor and surrounding neighborhoods, met with neighborhood groups and held pop-up meetings in an attempt to get diverse views, including those not necessarily represented by the organizations most active in the process, Morse said.

The three goals that emerged were built around transportation and access, enhanced equity and inclusive development, replenished parks, parkways, waterways and places, and effective local and regional mobility.

Leaving the expressway as it is or removing some or all of it were considered along with the parkway concept. Though the parkway scored highest, some features from the other scenarios were also incorporated into the at-grade approach. Some of the goals were met with changes to the roadway's alignment.

Unlike before, the project recommendations this time extended east of Agassiz Circle, including a redesign of the intersection at Main Street. The parkway proposed for Humboldt Parkway, though not necessarily as it was designed by Frederick Law Olmsted before its removal for the highway, could accommodate whatever the state DOT ultimately decides to do with the Kensington Expressway redesign now in progress.

Plans for both projects could be melded together at a later date, Morse said.

The recommendations also include upgrades to other roads and streets besides the 198, including the use of "real-time" signalization.

"Most people weren't around before the expressway and assume the way they know is the only way or the best way to go," Morse said.

A full report is expected to be released in mid-February with a cost estimate, though a closer estimate will occur once there is more design detail in the project's next phase, Morse said.

There is currently $110 million set aside for the project.

Morse said the 18-month process that's now completed should give the DOT confidence to move forward.

"This had extensive public outreach and stakeholder involvement, and it seems like they can proceed with some assurance that this is what people will be satisfied with," he said.