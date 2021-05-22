Planning Board rejects rezoning request for East Amherst housing

A planned 10-unit, residential rental development in East Amherst received a cool reception at the latest Amherst Planning Board meeting.

Board members denied a request by Forbes Capretto Homes to rezone 1.44 acres of vacant land at 468 Harding Road, just west of Transit Road, for the project.

Under the current zoning, Forbes Capretto could build six, single-family houses but the developer wants to construct a pair of five-unit, 7,250-square-foot buildings there.

Attorney Jeffery Palumbo told board members Thursday it doesn't make financial sense to build the permitted six houses. But he said the addition of four units, to 10 total, wouldn't substantially harm the surrounding neighborhood and the town encourages this type of in-fill development.

However, town Planning Department staff had recommended against the rezoning. And two neighbors worried about traffic congestion, pointing to an updated Dunkin' restaurant and a planned brewery just east of the site. The Planning Board's vote is a recommendation and the Amherst Town Board has the final say on rezoning decisions.

