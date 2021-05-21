Planned Lockport solar moratorium reacts to unknowns in state tax plan

Worried by what Albany might do regarding assessed valuations for solar energy projects, Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said Thursday that the town intends to impose a six-month solar moratorium.
The issue of property taxes on solar projects is front and center in Niagara County, where three projects covering 900 acres or more are on the drawing boards in several towns: one in Cambria and Pendleton, another in Newfane and Hartland, and the other in Somerset.
Several towns in Niagara County have seen loud opposition to solar energy projects, and the Town of Lockport is the latest site of such controversy.
"The tax thing, the idea of it, is of great concern," Cambria Supervisor Wright H. Ellis said. "They may exercise control at the state level over all of this acreage that used to be taxed by the local authorities."
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law last month that gave the state Department of Taxation and Finance 180 days to publish rules on how to assess wind and solar power projects.
That time limit will expire in October, while Lockport's moratorium would run into December.
The new law gives state officials a strong say in property tax assessments for large-scale green energy projects.
Previous state law exempts renewable energy projects from property taxes. But local governments are allowed to opt out of that exemption and tax them at full value, unless they make a side deal with a developer for a PILOT – a payment in lieu of taxes.
The new law says the state will set the assessment every year based on a "discount rate," which could vary from region to region.
PILOTs are still allowed, however, and Crocker said he was concerned that the state would in effect force towns into PILOTs by setting a discount rate so low that "the farmland covered with solar panels would be assessed as if it were still open farmland."
In 2016, Lockport adopted a law that limits the location of solar projects and caps their size at 50 acres.
"All aspects of that law are going to be reviewed and thoroughly reconsidered by the board," Town Attorney Thomas D. Seaman said.
The state associations of assessors, counties and towns all oppose the bill.
In the short term, the moratorium would stymie a locally controversial 46-acre solar project on a farm on Slayton Settlement Road.
The Town Board has scheduled a public hearing and likely vote on the moratorium for June 9.
The Planning Board, which completed a public hearing on the Slayton Settlement project Tuesday, expected to vote on it June 15, Chairman Thomas J. Grzebinski II said.
"We have no issue with the town's intent to enact a moratorium on any future solar projects, but we have been in process here," said Brian Madigan, Renewable Properties' project manager for Slayton Settlement Road.
He called the news "disappointing" and confirmed the company asked for talks on a PILOT.
"The Town Board chose to put a moratorium on all projects that have not received a building permit," Seaman said.