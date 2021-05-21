Planned Lockport solar moratorium reacts to unknowns in state tax plan

Worried by what Albany might do regarding assessed valuations for solar energy projects, Town of Lockport Supervisor Mark C. Crocker said Thursday that the town intends to impose a six-month solar moratorium.

The issue of property taxes on solar projects is front and center in Niagara County, where three projects covering 900 acres or more are on the drawing boards in several towns: one in Cambria and Pendleton, another in Newfane and Hartland, and the other in Somerset.

Town of Lockport is latest focus of solar opposition as farmer plans small project Several towns in Niagara County have seen loud opposition to solar energy projects, and the Town of Lockport is the latest site of such controversy.

"The tax thing, the idea of it, is of great concern," Cambria Supervisor Wright H. Ellis said. "They may exercise control at the state level over all of this acreage that used to be taxed by the local authorities."

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law last month that gave the state Department of Taxation and Finance 180 days to publish rules on how to assess wind and solar power projects.

That time limit will expire in October, while Lockport's moratorium would run into December.

GOP lawmakers lambaste new state green energy assessment law The new law gives state officials a strong say in property tax assessments for large-scale green energy projects.

Previous state law exempts renewable energy projects from property taxes. But local governments are allowed to opt out of that exemption and tax them at full value, unless they make a side deal with a developer for a PILOT – a payment in lieu of taxes.