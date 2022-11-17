Planes, trains and buses grind to a halt in Buffalo as travelers scramble to beat snowstorm

Fears of an expected crippling snowstorm wreaked havoc on bus, train and airline travel before the first flake of snow fell.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority closed the downtown bus station for passenger travel at 8 a.m. Thursday, with Greyhound, Barons and Fullington bus companies canceling all Buffalo bus service through Saturday.

Amtrak closed its Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Depew stations Thursday afternoon and will stay closed Friday.

At Buffalo Niagara International Airport, airlines by midday had canceled all but four early Friday evening flights. All Saturday morning flights were canceled until 9:30 a.m., with the possibility that arrivals and departures would be canceled through the rest of the day.

"It's really going to be a pounding," Helen Tederous, NFTA spokeswoman, said of the snow.

Students, business travelers and others rushed to change transportation plans to flee Buffalo before the heavy snow hit.

University at Buffalo senior Akilah Bailey waited at the Depew station to catch an early afternoon train to New York City.

"I was supposed to leave tomorrow, and I booked a plane and then a bus, and both got canceled," Bailey said.

She was relieved to get a seat on an early afternoon train.

"If I were leaving tomorrow, I'd be stuck in the snow," she said. "I just want to get there."

Shelton Jefferson and his business partner, who were in Buffalo to look at steel businesses, chose to leave before the storm instead of working through Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"We knew there was supposed to be 3 to 5 inches. We didn't know about 3 to 5 feet," he laughed.

Shelton said he was only able to buy a ticket to Albany, since seats going into New York City were already sold out. He said he was hopeful his travel plans would still work out.

Shannon Wichelns, Amtrak's district manager, said people should call 1-800-USA-Rail for updates before coming to the Amtrak stations.

UB student John DiPalma said he was relieved to be taking the train to Poughkeepsie on Thursday.

"I was pretty scared that I wouldn't make it here in the first place because of the roads being dangerous," DePalma said.

UB student Sharon Singh was also trying to get home to see her family in New York City after her Friday night flight was canceled.

"I would have had to go home next Wednesday," she said. "No. I have to go home now."

At the airport, five auditors for Freddie Mac who worked the past few days in Buffalo scrambled to return to their respective cities rather than risk being stranded.

Amy Nasello said she wasn't too worried about the snow reports.

"I'm from Chicago, so no," she laughed. "But it was encouraged that we leave early."

"It was a super big hassle," said Victoria Papez, one of the auditors who was headed to St. Louis. "Now I'm getting alerts on my phone that they're offering credit if we give up seats."

Benjamin Clark was hoping he would make it to Norfolk, Va., after being here on a business trip.

"I was definitely concerned because it looked like it was going to get worse every hour between now and the end of day tomorrow, and I was supposed to fly out Friday midday," he said. "So I bumped it up a full day just to get out."

He said he's not used to this kind of Buffalo snow.

"Snow scares the crap out of me," he said. "I'm ready to go home."