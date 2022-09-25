 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Plane crash report expected in two to three weeks

The National Transportation Safety Board expects to release a preliminary report in two to three weeks about the crash of a private plane in East Amherst on Saturday that resulted in the pilot being hospitalized.

The federal agency's investigation into the crash is continuing, said Peter Knudson, an NTSB spokesman.

The pilot, Lee Hardy, 70, was listed in stable condition on Sunday at Erie County Medical Center.

The plane crashed into the woods next to the Clarence Aerodome Airport, about 300 yards from the runway, on Saturday afternoon. Hardy was the only person in the single-engine aircraft.

Matt Glynn

