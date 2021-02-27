Plan would extend Greenway Trail along Lake Ontario shore

The growing trail movement in Western New York is on the verge of growing some more.

Plans are afoot for a major expansion of the Niagara River Greenway Trail along the Lake Ontario shore as far east as the former Somerset power plant, the first such path on the eastern side of Niagara County.

If the plans for the Northern Niagara Regional Trail Network come to fruition – and no price tag has been determined – an off-road bicycle trail would run along the river from Niagara Falls to Youngstown and then along the lake.

"What we want to do is move as much of it off-road as we possibly can, so it's a true Greenway Trail and safer for families and tourism and people riding their bikes across New York State," said Gregory Stevens, executive director of the Niagara River Greenway Commission.

At Olcott, the route would turn south along Route 78 toward Lockport, where it would connect to the existing Empire State Trail along the Erie Canal, which runs south through Pendleton and Amherst.

"This would create a loop in the Niagara region along the shoreline, down the Niagara River to Niagara Falls, back to the Tonawandas and Lockport," Stevens said.