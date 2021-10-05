Plan calls for Jim's Steakout to replace Adventure Landing in Tonawanda

Chicken finger subs and steak hoagies could soon replace miniature golf and arcade games at a spot well known by children and their parents in the Town of Tonawanda.
The owner of Jim's Steakout has filed plans with the town to tear down the Adventure Landing golf course and game room, a local institution on Sheridan Drive. A restaurant with a drive-thru lane would be built. The proposal leaves open the possibility of additional retail space on the site.
If town officials approve the plan, years of family fun would end at the venue many in the Northtowns still call by its original name, Putt-Putt.
"It's a landmark for people in the Town of Tonawanda and, I guess, it's a sign of the times," said Tonawanda Councilman John Bargnesi Jr., who as a child rode his bicycle to the course.
The course opened decades ago at 2400 Sheridan Drive, between Belmont Avenue and Parker Boulevard, when the mini-golf craze swept the nation. Putt-Putt Golf & Games had 265 courses around the world by the time its founder died in 1996, including sites in Tonawanda and on Union Road in Cheektowaga, a location that later closed.
Hank Woodburn, CEO of Adventure Holdings, bought the Tonawanda property in 1998 and rebranded it Adventure Landing. He sold it in 2011 for just over $1 million to a real estate investment group based in Florida but continued to operate the entertainment center.
Three 18-hole mini-golf courses on the site are open during warmer weather: The lagoon course that features a cave and waterfall; the Western-themed frontier course; and the adventure course boasting a life-size mother giraffe, with child, among other animals.
The construction of the building that holds arcade games and space for birthday parties allowed for year-round activities at the site. A sign along Sheridan still wishes happy birthday to kids hosting parties there.
Support Local Journalism
Adventure Landing remains open, but a real-estate listing for the property notes the tenant has operated it on a month-to-month lease.
National Retail Properties is listed as the owner of 2400 Sheridan Drive. An employee who answered the phone at Adventure Landing on Tuesday said he wasn't aware of plans for the property and referred a reporter to Adventure Landings and Woodburn, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A Jim's Steakout executive also did not return a phone call seeking comment on the company's plans.
A concept site plan filed with the town shows the restaurant with a drive-thru lane would be built on the eastern side of the property and a possible additional retail building would go up on the west side of the parcel, though that is labeled "future development."
The new establishment would replace the existing Jim's Steakout just west of Adventure Landing, at Sheridan and Belmont, a restaurant that lacks a drive-thru.
Bargnesi said he'd be sorry to see Adventure Landing's long run at the property come to an end, but he is cautiously optimistic about the plans Jim's Steakout has for the parcel, calling it a significant investment.
Bargnesi added no one wants to see Adventure Landing close and sit vacant.
The Tonawanda Planning Board is set to discuss the project Wednesday night.