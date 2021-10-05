Plan calls for Jim's Steakout to replace Adventure Landing in Tonawanda

Chicken finger subs and steak hoagies could soon replace miniature golf and arcade games at a spot well known by children and their parents in the Town of Tonawanda.

The owner of Jim's Steakout has filed plans with the town to tear down the Adventure Landing golf course and game room, a local institution on Sheridan Drive. A restaurant with a drive-thru lane would be built. The proposal leaves open the possibility of additional retail space on the site.

If town officials approve the plan, years of family fun would end at the venue many in the Northtowns still call by its original name, Putt-Putt.

"It's a landmark for people in the Town of Tonawanda and, I guess, it's a sign of the times," said Tonawanda Councilman John Bargnesi Jr., who as a child rode his bicycle to the course.

The course opened decades ago at 2400 Sheridan Drive, between Belmont Avenue and Parker Boulevard, when the mini-golf craze swept the nation. Putt-Putt Golf & Games had 265 courses around the world by the time its founder died in 1996, including sites in Tonawanda and on Union Road in Cheektowaga, a location that later closed.