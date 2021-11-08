Place your bets: State taps nine firms to offer mobile sports betting across New York

ALBANY – Whether the Buffalo Bills will be a betting option for gamblers drawn to the 2022 Super Bowl is, well, up to the Buffalo Bills.

But no matter who is playing, the odds that legalized online wagering on the high-betting game is in place in New York by February increased Monday with the awarding of sports betting licenses to two groups of companies – totaling nine firms in all – that represent a who’s who of gambling interests.

In a move that will dramatically increase gambling activity in New York, state regulators Monday selected the ways and the means by which betting on sports contests via computers and smartphones will get underway early next year in a move that will generate billions of dollars in gambling wagers over the next decade.

The companies selected will pay 51% of their gross wagering revenues to the state – far more than places like New Jersey – in return for the rights over at least 10 years to be the ones to set odds and devise ways to lure sports bettors away from off-shore accounts and other means now illegal in New York.