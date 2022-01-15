 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pistol permit recertification is underway
NT-SAFE-Act-mtg

The crowd at a Nov. 1, 2017, meeting in the Sikora American Legion Post, North Tonawanda, on pistol permit recertification. 

 Courtesy Niagara County Public Information Office

Tens of thousands of New York State gun owners are renewing their pistol permits this month, an echo effect from the adoption of the state's controversial SAFE Act gun control law, which former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed Jan. 15, 2013.

At that time, anyone who already had a pistol permit was ordered to recertify it by Jan. 15, 2018, or lose the permit. The State Police opened a website to accept those recertifications in January 2017, and many permit holders recertified right away.

The State Police issued a news release last week to clarify that under the SAFE Act, pistol permits are good for only five years. That means a lot of permits are expiring this month, but not all of them. State police still handle recertifications online; county clerks are not involved in recertifications.

