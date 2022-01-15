Pistol permit recertification is underway

Tens of thousands of New York State gun owners are renewing their pistol permits this month, an echo effect from the adoption of the state's controversial SAFE Act gun control law, which former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed Jan. 15, 2013.
At that time, anyone who already had a pistol permit was ordered to recertify it by Jan. 15, 2018, or lose the permit. The State Police opened a website to accept those recertifications in January 2017, and many permit holders recertified right away.
The State Police issued a news release last week to clarify that under the SAFE Act, pistol permits are good for only five years. That means a lot of permits are expiring this month, but not all of them. State police still handle recertifications online; county clerks are not involved in recertifications.
Thomas J. Prohaska
Reporter
I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport.
