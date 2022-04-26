Pinnacle opens homeless youth drop-in center at Lockport church

Dan Wilson couldn't believe what he was reading.

Wilson, the board president of Lockport's Grigg Lewis Foundation, last year scanned a grant request from Pinnacle Community Services for a facility to aid homeless youths in Lockport.

Wilson, an active volunteer at Lockport's Salvation Army soup kitchen, said Tuesday that he thought he knew the extent of the homelessness problem in the city, so he was surprised to read Pinnacle's claim that Lockport had more than 100 people ages 12 to 24 who either were homeless or regarded as at risk of homelessness.

"I said, 'It can't be, it can't be,' " Wilson recalled. He asked a Salvation Army staffer to call an assistant principal at Lockport High School, who confirmed the number. Schools are required by law to compile such data.

"Wow. I had to change my definition of homeless very, very quickly, and I'm glad I did," said Wilson, whose board quickly approved $60,000 for Pinnacle to open a drop-in center in what used to be a child-care space in First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church St.

The roughly 1,000-square-foot facility opened unofficially about a month before Tuesday's formal announcement, said Justin King, Pinnacle's vice president of development and communication.

It's open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"Who knows what we're going to be later? There's so much possibility here," said Susie Fox, who works at the center as one of the youth coaches for Pinnacle's "3-D program: Dare, Dream, Drive."

The center will offer services that will help young people who are on the streets or "couch surfing" with friends, according to Pinnacle CEO Laura Pennington.

"We have a shower, if individuals need to come and take a shower," said Theodore McDuffie, Pinnacle's director of youth services. "We have a washer and dryer. If individuals would like to just come and wash their clothes, this is a place where they can just drop in."

The center also has books, games and seating, and McDuffie promised "a place that welcomes, with no judgment, that gives you the support that you need."

First Presbyterian and the Grigg Lewis Foundation have a long-term connection, said Rev. James Hardy, the pastor.

The late Henrietta G. Lewis, the foundation's founder, was a member of the church, as was Ben May, the foundation's longtime attorney. Eric Connor, a current foundation board member, also belongs to First Presbyterian, Hardy said.

The 400-member congregation strongly supports the connection with Pinnacle, the pastor said.

"In the fall we're planning on doing a drive to get items for school backpacks and things like that," Hardy said. "Whatever they need, we'll work with them to help them. They're also going to use other parts of the church. We have a kitchen; they may have some parties and things like that."

Pinnacle operates Casey House in Niagara Falls, Niagara County's only shelter for homeless youth.

"This is sort of a first step in exploring whether a Casey House East in Lockport would make sense," King said.

