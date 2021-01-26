Pine Pharmaceuticals plans to add 40 jobs with expansion

Pine Pharmaceuticals plans to add 40 jobs over five years as it triples the size of its Town of Tonawanda manufacturing plant.

The drug compounding company will also retain 85 jobs at its facility through the expansion.

The company moved into the Riverview Solar Technology Park in 2018 and outlined its expansion plans last fall. The addition will triple the size of the facility.

"With New York state's support, we will be able to dramatically increase the production of essential drugs that people around the country rely on every day and enrich our local economy for years to come," said Alfonse Muto, Pine Pharmaceuticals' owner.

The company is investing $8.6 million in the project and will receive $650,000 in refundable tax credits through the state's Excelsior Jobs program. Pine Pharmaceuticals was also approved for a low-cost power allocation from the New York Power Authority. The company plans to complete the addition by the end of this year.

Matt Glynn

