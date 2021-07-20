 Skip to main content
Pine Grill Jazz Reunion to feature artwork inspired by the music
Pine Grill Jazz Reunion to feature artwork inspired by the music

  • Updated
The crowd at the 26th annual Pine Grill Reunion at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in 2015.

 Sharon Cantillon

The 32nd annual Pine Grill Jazz Reunion will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 in Martin Luther King Jr. Park with a new element this year: Artists will join the performers on stage, completing a work of art that is inspired by the music.

“I’ve worked with so many fine artists who have said they listen to jazz while painting or composing a work of art. I thought it would be wonderful to watch them work to a live element, creating an original work based on how the music makes them feel," said Yao Kahlil Newkirk, one of the hosts and artistic director of the Paul Robeson Theatre at the African American Cultural Center, which sponsors the reunion. 

The artwork will be donated to the center for auction.

Also new this year, national and local artists will each perform on both days instead of separately, with artists including Sandra Clay, 24k Gold, Charles Costner Percussion Brothers, Kimera Lattimore, Wendy Jones, Sensation and the Old School B-Boys.

For T-shirts, vending opportunities or other information, call the center at 884-2013 or visit www.AACCBuffalo.org or Facebook/Instagram @AACCBUFFALO.

