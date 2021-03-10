Pilot program would add halal-certified meals at some Buffalo schools

Meat is slaughtered in a very specific way to become halal, said Asim Ahmad, a teacher at Darul-Uloom, an Islamic school in the city. Halal also means nothing in the food is derived from any animal not cut in the proper way.

The meat is a main concern, but ingredients in foods such as breads, ice cream and cheese also are monitored.

For example, monoglycerides and diglycerides can come from vegetable sources but also can come from nonvegetable sources. And there are glycerates and enzymes of different types. Some are vegetable. Some are nonvegetable. Some of them are synthetic, Ahmad said.

“We have to be very careful about that, as well,” he said. “It’s about making sure whatever’s on that table for the Muslim child … that the ingredients in that are 100% halal.”

Some public schools in New York City have up to a 90% Muslim student population, said Imam Borhan Uddin of Halal Monitoring Services. The nonprofit organization is approved by the state Agriculture and Markets Department and the USDA for halal compliance, Uddin said. It also reviewed all the different ingredients and products used in New York City’s public school system.

“It’s not a very complicated process,” Uddin explained.