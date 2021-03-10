Pilot program would add halal-certified meals at some Buffalo schools

Buffalo Public Schools serves a growing population of about 5,000 Muslim students, many of whom follow strict, religious dietary guidelines.
Some of them bring their own food to school, but if they don’t, they’re not eating all day long, say members and leaders of the local Muslim community.
That is why the district and some Common Council Members with sizable Islamic populations are working to start a pilot program to make halal-certified meals a lunch option in some schools by the fall.
In doing so, the school district will be more inclusive of Muslim children during school lunch periods, a time when students often connect and build friendships. And it could help improve academic performance as children learn better when they are not hungry, supporters say.
“We do envision that we will be ready for next September to start at several schools that probably have the highest populations of Muslim children of faith,” said Will Keresztes, the school district’s chief of intergovernmental affairs, planning and community engagement, during the Council’s Education Committee meeting this week.
“We will be offering … a separate halal menu so that parents know exactly what they’re getting every week, and it’s a separate and distinct menu that they can be a part of,” he added.
Buffalo, which has a student population of about 34,000, already has a system in place to address other dietary restrictions such as veganism, Keresztes said. The next step to introducing halal meals is to put together a team to survey parents who would like to have the options available for their children so the district will have a better idea of which and how many schools to include in the program.
“Once we survey our parents, we will determine the schools with the greatest interest and start there,” Keresztes said. “This is a very important commitment for us so our goal is to eventually provide a halal-certified option for any child in the district who requests it.”
The district can be reimbursed by the federal government for the costs of providing the specialized meals as part of its regular federal nutrition program.
Halal meals already are served in about 30 New York City public schools, said Lovejoy Council Member Bryan J. Bollman, chairman of the Education Committee.
Bollman and Fillmore Council Member Mitchell P. Nowakowski, both of whom represent burgeoning Muslim populations in their districts, approached the school district after receiving a letter from Atiqur Rahman, a director of Buffalo Muslim Community Services on Broadway, about the importance of halal food options in public schools.
"Many children within Buffalo Public Schools rely on the school lunch program for a significant amount of the meals they consume on a daily basis," Nowakowski said. "Providing a halal lunch option can be critical to student success."
Meat is slaughtered in a very specific way to become halal, said Asim Ahmad, a teacher at Darul-Uloom, an Islamic school in the city. Halal also means nothing in the food is derived from any animal not cut in the proper way.
The meat is a main concern, but ingredients in foods such as breads, ice cream and cheese also are monitored.
For example, monoglycerides and diglycerides can come from vegetable sources but also can come from nonvegetable sources. And there are glycerates and enzymes of different types. Some are vegetable. Some are nonvegetable. Some of them are synthetic, Ahmad said.
“We have to be very careful about that, as well,” he said. “It’s about making sure whatever’s on that table for the Muslim child … that the ingredients in that are 100% halal.”
Some public schools in New York City have up to a 90% Muslim student population, said Imam Borhan Uddin of Halal Monitoring Services. The nonprofit organization is approved by the state Agriculture and Markets Department and the USDA for halal compliance, Uddin said. It also reviewed all the different ingredients and products used in New York City’s public school system.
“It’s not a very complicated process,” Uddin explained.
“They gave us a database of it, and we literally verified they’re either plant sources or synthetically produced,” he added. “There was very little that needed to be changed because we found that the mainstream companies that are providing to the school districts are providing usually nonanimal derivatives because of other concerns from vegans and different religious and ethnic groups.”