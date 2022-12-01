Pilot program starts in Buffalo to speed up border crossing

A pilot program aimed at addressing the backlog of applications for the NEXUS program for faster border crossings started Thursday at the Peace Bridge.

“Border management has gotten more complicated than it has to be,” Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, said in a news release announcing the program. “The U.S. and Canada are longtime friends with interconnected economies. We need to find ways to break down the barriers at our border to better support the flow of people and goods between neighbors."

NEXUS is a program that prescreens travelers to speed up processing at border crossings between the United States and Canada. It usually involves joint interviews of applicants with border agents from the two countries in the same room.

The Covid-19 pandemic shut down the border to recreational traffic, and agents stopped crossing the border to conduct the interviews.

By the end of October, the processing time for new and renewed NEXUS applications that required review was 494 days, according to Higgins.

The Peace Bridge pilot program will have applicants meet with the Canada Border Service Agency in Canada, then meet with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents in the U.S, according to Higgins. He said as many as 500 NEXUS applications could be processed each week at the Peace Bridge once the program is fully operational.

"This is an important stopgap, but is a reminder that the U.S. and Canada still need to fulfill the potential of the agreement reached in 2015 to facilitate NEXUS application procedures in a seamless way to the benefit of both Canadians and Americans," Higgins said in a statement.

The congressman, who is co-chairman of the Canada-U.S. Interparliamentary Exchange and the Congressional Northern Border Caucus, has spoken to the U.S. ambassador to Canada and to the Customs and Border Protection commissioner about the backlog.