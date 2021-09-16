PILOT approved for loft conversion of former Harrison Radiator plant

The developers of a planned 82-unit apartment project in Lockport's old Harrison Radiator plant received tax incentives Wednesday.

By a 4-2 vote, the Lockport Common Council approved a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement with the developers of Harrison Lofts. The company will pay $77,000 in the first year, a figure that will rise 2% each year.

The money will be divided among the city, Niagara County and the Lockport City School District, said Brian M. Smith, community development director.

Aldermen Mark S. Devine and Joseph P. Oates voted no.

Kearney Realty & Development Group of Baldwin Place is to pay $750,000 for Building 3 at what is now called Harrison Place, at Walnut and Washburn streets. The sale of the three-story, 140,000-square-foot building was approved in 2019, but the deal isn't expected to close until next spring, Smith said.

The completion of a state Department of Environmental Conservation brownfield investigation and the approval of state housing tax credits are the remaining hurdles for the deal.

