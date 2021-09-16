 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PILOT approved for loft conversion of former Harrison Radiator plant
0 comments

PILOT approved for loft conversion of former Harrison Radiator plant

Support this work for $1 a month
Harrison Place Lofts

Kearney Realty & Development Group of Baldwin Place plans to convert the three-story Building 3 at Lockport's Harrison Place, with its existing atrium, into 77 apartments to be called Harrison Lofts.

 Contributed photo

The developers of a planned 82-unit apartment project in Lockport's old Harrison Radiator plant received tax incentives Wednesday.

By a 4-2 vote, the Lockport Common Council approved a 30-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, agreement with the developers of Harrison Lofts. The company will pay $77,000 in the first year, a figure that will rise 2% each year.

The money will be divided among the city, Niagara County and the Lockport City School District, said Brian M. Smith, community development director.

Aldermen Mark S. Devine and Joseph P. Oates voted no.

Kearney Realty & Development Group of Baldwin Place is to pay $750,000 for Building 3 at what is now called Harrison Place, at Walnut and Washburn streets. The sale of the three-story, 140,000-square-foot building was approved in 2019, but the deal isn't expected to close until next spring, Smith said.

The completion of a state Department of Environmental Conservation brownfield investigation and the approval of state housing tax credits are the remaining hurdles for the deal.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Longest dog ears among 2022 Guinness World Records

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Sale approved for Lockport building to be converted to artists' apartments
Business Local

Sale approved for Lockport building to be converted to artists' apartments

  • Updated

The City of Lockport development agency has agreed to sell a largely vacant industrial building to a Poughkeepsie company that intends to convert it into apartments aimed at artists. However, although the $750,000 sale contract was approved Thursday, the city’s Community Development Director Brian M. Smith said it may be a lengthy wait for title to Building 3 at

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News