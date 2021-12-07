Pigeon sentencing in political corruption case postponed til May

U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara has put off sentencing in G. Steven Pigeon's federal case to May 24.

Pigeon pleaded guilty in October 2018 of arranging an illegal political contribution.

Pigeon's attorneys asked Arcara to postpone sentencing so they "may sort out the facts and circumstances" behind new criminal allegations that Pigeon raped a child.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Once we are able to review the discovery and have further discussions with the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, we will be in a better position to move forward with the sentencing," according to a court filing from attorney Justin D. Ginter, who with Paul J. Cambria, Jr., represents Pigeon.

The former Erie County Democratic Party chairman faces 16 months in prison in the federal case.

The $25,000 contribution was made during former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2014 re-election effort on behalf of a Canadian founder of an online gambling business. Foreign nationals are prohibited from donating to political campaigns in the United States.

Pigeon is also scheduled to be sentenced in January in state court on his guilty plea in June 2017 to bribing then-State Supreme Court Justice John Michalek.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.