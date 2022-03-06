 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pickup truck crash claims life of Fillmore man
Pickup truck crash claims life of Fillmore man

A Fillmore man was killed Friday afternoon when his pickup truck crashed in the Town of Pike, the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, Thomas G. Hartman, 44, was eastbound on East Hillside Road near the Eagle town line about 4 p.m. when his 2000 GMC truck left the south side of the pavement, veered back across and struck a utility pole.

Deputies reported that Austin T. Hartman, 21, of Pike, a passenger, was ejected. He was airlifted to Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo, by Mercy Flight with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Wyoming County Coroner Michael Smith pronounced Thomas Hartman dead at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

