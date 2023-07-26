ALBANY – Phishing scams have afflicted major companies, banks and governments. Now, the fraudulent practice has successfully targeted a political committee New York.

In December, the State Assembly Republicans’ campaign arm fell victim to a scam that cost the committee $55,000, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The incident was described as a phishing scam in which the committee wired $55,000 to a company called “Portland & Cromwell Consulting.” In the Assembly Republicans' campaign filing, that company was listed at an address in Annapolis, Md.

The fraudulent practice of phishing often involves the perpetrator sending emails or other messages pretending to be from a reputable company. The practice is meant to induce people to reveal personal or financial information.

The scam targeting the Republican committee was said to be sophisticated. The perpetrator mimicked email addresses of Assembly Republican campaign staffers, while using methods mirroring the committee’s typical internal operations and approval practices.

While the $55,000 was lost, committee staff did not fall prey to other, similar attempts around the same time, according to a spokesman.

"It's a regrettable situation, and one that thousands are becoming more familiar with,” Assembly Republican communications director Michael Fraser said. “Scams, frauds and attempts to steal through bogus online transactions are becoming more commonplace. The perpetrators used sophisticated email accounts that mimicked multiple members of our team regarding payment. Once we became aware of the fraud, we immediately reported the incident to the appropriate authorities. An investigation was commenced, but, obviously, it's tough to be optimistic that the funds will be recovered."

In December, the fraud was reported to the State Police and New York State Board of Elections.

Losing $55,000 is something of a blow to the Assembly Republican conference, which has more difficulty fundraising than their more powerful Assembly Democratic counterparts. Democrats have held the majority in the chamber since the 1970s, and currently hold 101 of the 150 seats.

Funds from the Assembly Republicans' campaign arm are used to help members of the conference running for re-election.

Portland & Cromwell

In August, a company called Portland & Cromwell Consulting LLC was incorporated in Maryland.

In those state business records, the company was listed as having an address within an apartment building at 706 Newtowne Drive in Annapolis. The Assembly Republicans’ campaign filing lists the company at 709 Newtowne Dr.

In the incorporation records, an Annapolis woman is listed as the company's registered agent. She could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

At times, perpetrators of phishing scams impersonate legitimate businesses. It’s not clear whether the Maryland woman had any involvement in the matter, of if her company knowingly had any involvement in the fraud.

There is a website for a company called Portland & Cromwell Consulting LLC. The site lists the same company address as the incorporation record – except that the word "Annapolis" is misspelled. As contact information, the website lists two non-working phone numbers, including one ending in “123456789.”

The website describes Portland & Cromwell as an independent company “delivering state-of-the-art remodelling (sic) construction, boat exhibition & consultancy services.” An email sent to an address listed on the website was not returned on Tuesday.

Assembly Republicans are not the first campaign committee to fall victim to fraud. Last year, the campaign of U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas sent $690,000 to “cybercriminals” that targeted the accounting firm employed by the Republican’s campaign. The FBI launched in investigation into the matter.