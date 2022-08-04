'Philosophical differences' cited in departure of Pioneer school superintendent

Pioneer Central School Board members and Superintendent Benjamin A. Halsey, who has been on paid administrative leave since June 3, officially parted ways Thursday evening.

Board members unanimously approved a settlement agreement with Halsey during a special meeting.

The district has released little information about his situation, and that of Pioneer High School Principal Mark Schultz, who was placed on administrative leave in March.

Last week, the board approved a settlement agreement "resolving a personnel matter," but did not disclose who the agreement involved. The Buffalo News has filed a Freedom of Information Law request for the settlement.

The School Board released a statement Thursday after approving the agreement with Halsey.

"The Board of Education and Mr. Halsey have come to a crossroad in which philosophical differences on the direction of the district have led the district and Mr. Halsey to mutually agree to separate and head in another direction. It is not a reflection of wrongdoing on the part of either Mr. Halsey or the school district. The District thanks Mr. Halsey for his years of student-centered leadership and strong support of the community during his tenure at Pioneer, and we wish him well on his future endeavors," the statement said.

Halsey was hired by Pioneer in late 2015. He was paid $176,735 last year, according to See Through New York. He had been superintendent of North Collins Central School District until late December 2013, when he became superintendent at Oswego city schools.

Last year, Halsey got caught up in the issue requiring masks in school. He announced in June 2021 that wearing masks was optional for students, after then-State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker sent a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying New York intended to waive the mask mandate for students. But then the state education commissioner had issued a letter to schools advising them to continue requiring masks.

Two weeks later, the state threatened to withhold state aid to Pioneer if the district did not follow state guidance requiring students to wear masks in school, according to Halsey, who then announced masks would be required.

Also last week, the board appointed former Amherst Superintendent Dennis Ford as acting superintendent, which was effective Monday. It is expected that the board will appoint Ford as the interim superintendent, effective Thursday, at its next regular meeting.

Pioneer Central, located about 40 miles southeast of Buffalo, has an enrollment of about 2,800 students, and spans Erie, Cattaraugus, Wyoming and Allegany counties.