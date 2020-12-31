Philip Dabney appointed as Buffalo City Court judge

Philip Dabney Jr. is the newest associate judge on Buffalo City Court, Mayor Byron W. Brown announced Thursday.
Dabney, a lawyer with more than 15 years of experience, replaces Amy Martoche, who was elected to a seat on State Supreme Court in November.
"Mr. Dabney is not only a knowledgeable, skilled and fair lawyer, he has demonstrated a deep commitment to our community," Brown said.
Dabney, who recently served as assistant legal counsel for the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority, was sworn in by Chief City Court Judge Craig Hannah during a ceremony in the mayor's office that was attended by Dabney's family and streamed live on the mayor's Facebook page.
A lifelong Buffalo resident, Dabney is a graduate of Bennett High School. He earned a bachelor's degree from Canisius College and his law degree from the University at Buffalo School of Law.