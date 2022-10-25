Pharma rep accused in scam survived Round 1 in court. He says he can't afford Round 2

For a while, the money poured in – millions of dollars.

The exorbitant reimbursements from insurers – thousands of dollars for each tube of compound medical cream for scars, wounds or pain – provided former Clarence resident Michael W. Luehrsen the trappings befitting an ultra-successful pharmaceutical rep.

Waterfront condos in Miami and Buffalo. A Lamborghini. Some $862,000 in accounts with Charles Schwab & Co.

But most of that money is out of reach for Luehrsen, who now says he can't afford to pay for a new round of legal defense costs, according to federal court filings.

In 2020, the government seized most of his assets, taking between $4 million and $5 million worth, he estimated. And it also filed claims on three properties. In 2021, a grand jury indicted him on nearly two dozen counts of health care fraud, money laundering and evidence tampering.

Left with $40,000 in a bank account, Luehrsen sold his ownership interest in a Chippewa Street nightclub and borrowed $400,000 from his parents to cover the $680,000 legal bill for his trial earlier this year.

"Mr. Luehrsen scrambled together enough funds to hire counsel to defend him at trial. It paid off," according to a court filing by his attorneys. "After a five-week trial, Mr. Luehrsen was not convicted of a single count. The jury acquitted him of ten counts but hung on the rest. Now, Mr. Luehrsen must again defend his innocence at retrial. But he exhausted all available resources during the first trial. The only way to fund his ongoing criminal defense is to use the assets already seized by the government."

Luehrsen has asked the court to release a portion of the seized assets to cover his upcoming legal costs.

Prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office oppose his request, saying in court papers that "there is no constitutional right to use the proceeds of crime to finance an expensive defense."

Prosecutors say Luehrsen orchestrated a pyramid operation in which he recruited others to look for patients with certain insurance coverages and doctors willing to sign prescriptions for custom medications, even if the patients didn't need them. In one case cited by prosecutors, non-narcotic creams for scars, wounds and pain sent to one family cost an insurance plan more than $2.8 million. From June 2014 through February 2017, Luehrsen received $3,345,924 in health care fraud proceeds, according to prosecutors.

After jurors acquitted him of eight money laundering charges and two evidence tampering charges in March, U.S. District Judge Lawrence Vilardo declared a mistrial when they could not reach a verdict on the health care fraud charge and 11 money laundering charges.

Facing the prospect of a second trial, Luehrsen said in court papers that he can't go back to his parents for money, explaining that his mother withdrew funds from her retirement account and his father obtained a home equity line of credit to help fund his legal defense during the first trial.

His defense lawyers from a Tampa, Fla., firm portray Luehrsen's ability to pay his upcoming legal costs as bleak.

He does not have a job.

His sole bank account contains only $2.50.

His only stream of income does not cover his monthly expenses.

And he has no family or friends who can lend him money for his defense costs.

"Because of the government’s seizure of my assets, I am unable to obtain counsel of my choice," he said in a court filing.

Lawyers want out

The attorneys from his first trial – Jason Mehta, A. Lee Bentley III and Giovanni P. Giarratana – have asked to withdraw as Luehrsen’s counsel of record, citing irreconcilable differences, and Luehrsen does not oppose their withdrawal.

So far, Vilardo has not allowed them to withdraw.

At a hearing last week, Vilardo said he wants at least one of the current lawyers or a new lawyer prepared to represent Luehrsen going forward before he discharges any of the current lawyers.

"I don't let lawyers out until there's a new lawyer in the mix," Vilardo said. "I want make sure Mr. Luehrsen has a lawyer at all times.

The judge said he's not requiring a team of lawyers for Luehrsen but at least "one good lawyer as defense counsel."

If the current lawyers can't agree among themselves who will continue to represent Luehrsen, all of them will remain in the case, he said.

Luehrsen has a "clear desire" to gain access to the seized funds and mount a defense, Mehta told the judge.

But if Luehrsen can't get any of the seized money by the end of this month, when Mehta will leave his current firm to joint a different one, Luehrsen would prefer to accept a plea to resolve the criminal case, Mehta told the judge.

The judge said that concerns him, because he does not want financial pressure to induce a guilty plea.

"That's not a good reason to take a plea," Vilardo said. "This is a momentous decision he has to make."

Several options are at play for the current lawyers, said attorney Paul Cambria, who is not involved in the Luehrsen case but is experienced in federal court cases.

"The judge can say, 'Tough beans, you guys are in. If you're not getting paid, that's your problem,' " Cambria said. "Or they can get on the assigned counsel list and the judge can let them get paid at those rates. Or, if they can find assets among those seized that are not traceable (to the alleged crime), he can release (those funds)."

Skeptical prosecutors

Luehrsen said he spends his days working on a startup but has yet to make a profit and doesn't receive a salary, so the only monthly income he receives is $4,500 from renting out his Miami condo, which is not enough to pay his expenses. He said he's delinquent on $65,000 in taxes and homeowner association fees for that property. His mother lives in the Buffalo condo and pays mortgage and fees there. He's $15,000 behind in fees for his other Miami condo, he said.

For their part, prosecutors said the court should be "highly skeptical of Luehrsen’s claim to be destitute."

The government recently learned that Luehrsen failed to disclose an interest he owned in Rec Room, the Chippewa Street nightclub, that prosecutors say Luehrsen sold in September 2021 for $420,000.

"The affidavit Luehrsen submitted as part of his current (motion to get back seized funds) now acknowledges that he sold his interest in Rec Room in 2021, but he reports that he sold the interest for $150,000, rather than $420,000," Assistant U.S. Attorneys Charles M. Kruly and Grace M. Carducci said in a court filing. Luehrsen’s failure to identify an asset worth $420,000 in his first affidavit – and to then claim it is worth $150,000 in his present affidavit – shows that he is not forthcoming regarding his assets. Given that Luehrsen has made two materially false statements about his assets, the court should not simply defer to Luehrsen’s claim to be unable to afford an attorney."

The prosecutors note the government did not seize all of Luehrsen’s assets. Luehrsen has a monthly income of $4,500 derived from rental income because the government agreed not to seek a seizure warrant for any rental income generated from any of the condos. In addition, Luehrsen owns a Range Rover and RT BMW, with a combined net value of $70,000.