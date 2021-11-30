Peter Simon, 71, witty newsman devoted to family and community

While colleagues respected him for his integrity, they also enjoyed his ability to break up tension in the newsroom by making up silly stories and nicknames for fellow reporters.

“Pete loved to say outrageous things to get a rise out of people,” Staas said. He added that Mr. Simon’s humor was “never mean-spirited.”

In addition to his career at The News, Mr. Simon had other passions. He served as president and longtime board member at Temple Beth Am, now known as Congregation Shir Shalom, in Amherst.

And as much as he loved the news business, Mr. Simon's priority was being a father and husband. He always tried to adjust his work schedule around family events, recalled one of his daughters, Rebecca Simon.

He started work at an early hour each day, made sure he called his daughters every morning and hustled to get home in time for their sporting and music events, she said.

He once took a leave of absence from his reporting job to join a group of citizen activists advocating for better flood control in Amherst. He was also a history buff who served as a volunteer docent at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site.