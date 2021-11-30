Peter Simon, 71, witty newsman devoted to family and community

Dec. 29, 1949 – Nov. 28, 2021
For almost four decades, Buffalo newsmakers knew Peter Simon as a tough, smart, unflappable Buffalo News reporter who provided balanced coverage of even the most controversial local stories.
His many friends in the newsroom saw another side of Mr. Simon. They knew him for his quick, dry wit, and the hilarious remarks he would deliver with a twinkle in his eye and a slight smirk on his face.
The retired, respected newsman died Sunday morning in his East Amherst apartment, after an 11-year battle with Parkinson’s. He was 71.
Friends and colleagues remember Mr. Simon as a talented, hard-working reporter who always took time to mentor others, and as a devoted family man who spent countless hours as a volunteer.
“He was one of the best journalists I ever worked with, and also one of the funniest,” recalled his friend James Staas, another retired News reporter who began working with Mr. Simon in the early 1970s.
During his 39 years at The News, Mr. Simon covered many of the region’s most important stories, with an emphasis on the courts, government, politics, public transportation and education.
When Mr. Simon was assigned to cover Buffalo’s Hispanic community during the 1980s, he went to the University at Buffalo, on his own time, to learn to speak Spanish.
While colleagues respected him for his integrity, they also enjoyed his ability to break up tension in the newsroom by making up silly stories and nicknames for fellow reporters.
“Pete loved to say outrageous things to get a rise out of people,” Staas said. He added that Mr. Simon’s humor was “never mean-spirited.”
In addition to his career at The News, Mr. Simon had other passions. He served as president and longtime board member at Temple Beth Am, now known as Congregation Shir Shalom, in Amherst.
And as much as he loved the news business, Mr. Simon's priority was being a father and husband. He always tried to adjust his work schedule around family events, recalled one of his daughters, Rebecca Simon.
He started work at an early hour each day, made sure he called his daughters every morning and hustled to get home in time for their sporting and music events, she said.
He once took a leave of absence from his reporting job to join a group of citizen activists advocating for better flood control in Amherst. He was also a history buff who served as a volunteer docent at the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site.
He was a swift and rangy athlete who ran half-marathons with friends and family members all over the United States. He made many close friendships during his years with the Bad Gnus soccer team and the MOGS (Mostly Old Guys) softball team.
At The News, Mr. Simon wrote nearly 10,000 bylined stories from 1971 until his retirement in 2010.
While Mr. Simon enjoyed mentoring young reporters, he also loved pranking them. He convinced some colleagues that one reporter was the nephew of Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan.
Anyone stepping into the newsroom with a bad haircut might hear Mr. Simon say, “That might not be the worst haircut I’ve ever seen, but …”
He also loved doling out newsroom nicknames – such as Modie, Horse, Heather, Coat Rack, Abu, Stick and K.J. – to his amused fellow reporters.
A Buffalo native, Mr. Simon grew up in North Buffalo, graduating from Bennett High School in 1967. He enjoyed telling people that he taught one of his schoolmates, Bob Lanier, to play basketball. Lanier became a star for St. Bonaventure University and a National Basketball Association Hall-of-Famer.
Mr. Simon earned a bachelor’s degree from UB, where he wrote for the Spectrum, the school newspaper.
Mr. Simon enjoyed using his reporting and writing skills in retirement, especially as a guest essayist in The News. His “My View” articles were characterized by playful humor and keen observations of people and events.
He reminisced about beloved family members now deceased, like his “baseball-crazy” brother, David; his father, Joe, a hard-working farmer; and his grandfather, Harry Lane. Of Lane, Mr. Simon wrote, “He never quite got used to his hearing aid, took forever to eat an ice cream cone and skipped his bath now and then because, he said, Harry S. Truman once took a spill in the shower.”
From 1995 to 1997, Mr. Simon served as president of Temple Beth Am, before its 2012 merger with Temple Sinai to become Congregation Shir Shalom.
“Peter was extremely proud of the merger and was a key participant in making it happen,” Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein said. “He was a staple of our community – beloved by the congregation for his sense of humor and warmth. He was always present, always there with a smile, always willing to help.”
In the 1980s, Mr. Simon was a leader of an Amherst neighborhood group that won a public battle for a project to control Ellicott Creek flooding. The popular Ellicott Creek bike path became an additional benefit of the group’s success because of a federal requirement that public-works projects include recreational facilities.
Mr. Simon loved spending time with family, especially his two daughters and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Barbara A. Simon, who died in 2012, and a brother, David.
Surviving are his daughters, Rebecca Simon and Jessica Murphy; a brother, Harold; dear friend Elaine Ablove; and five grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Congregation Shir Shalom, where masks are required.