Peter DeJesus Jr. determined to expand labor federation's reach

Peter DeJesus Jr. has worked on the production floor of manufacturing plants and has advocated for nursing home workers as a union official.
He brings those experiences to a new role: president of the Western New York Area Labor Federation, AFL-CIO. The umbrella group represents 165 affiliated unions with over 140,000 union members.
DeJesus, 42, grew up on the West Side, graduated from Grover Cleveland High School and now lives in Riverside. He has worked at the General Motors and Allegheny Technologies plants in Lockport, and then at the Tonawanda tire plant now owned by Sumitomo. With those jobs, he got involved in union activities.
DeJesus went on to work as the labor federation’s field coordinator before taking a job with SEIU 1199 United Healthcare Workers East. He continues to work as a political coordinator for SEIU 1199.
In March, DeJesus was elected the fourth president in the 20-year history of the federation. He considers his predecessor, Richard Lipsitz Jr., who served as president for a decade before deciding not to seek another term, both a mentor and a friend.
Q: How did your experiences working in factories help prepare you to be federation president?
A: I believe that every one of those experiences, those lived experiences, helped to shape me into the labor leader that I am today. And I think that’s why people find me reasonable, approachable, because of that background.
I’m one of them. I come from the floor. I’ve worked my way up from the floor: punching screws, getting dirty, rotating shifts. I know what it is to miss a kid’s birthday because you have to go to work at 2:30 in the afternoon, or you have to work this weekend.
Q: What did you learn about the role of unions from those jobs?
A: I grew up in a union household. My grandfather worked for Conrail. He always preached the importance of joining the union – make sure you attend your union meetings, pay your dues! My grandmother worked at Buffalo China when it was a union shop.
When I was a young worker in the (United Auto Workers), at the General Motors plant, I wasn’t the best employee and got myself into some time and attendance issues. So I saw the value in having workplace protections when someone makes a mistake. And I’ve seen firsthand the effect they have on people and the opportunities they provide people.
I really think that helped to light that fire in me. I wanted to be somebody that helped people out, gave people opportunities, that advocated for better, whether it was wages, terms and conditions of employment and benefits, to better for the communities that we live in and play in, as well.
Q: What made you interested in becoming president of the labor federation?
A: That’s an interesting question, because at first, I really didn’t. … I’ve never been one that was really truly comfortable being up front. I’m more or less the person who likes being in the background making sure that things are getting done.
But then we got down to the point to where it was a matter of protecting (Lipsitz's) legacy, protecting the work that this (labor federation) has done, to re-establish this federation as a central point of labor in Western New York.
It was important for me to protect that, and after continued conversations with my wife, with Dick and other labor leaders, it became something that was just bigger than me.
It’s a tremendous opportunity. I’m honored, I’m grateful that the affiliates saw fit to endorse my candidacy. It’s not something I take lightly. I definitely look forward to moving this federation forward.
Q: What kind of impact can you make as federation president?
A: I’m really big on people being able to make connections when they see you in a certain position. I want them to see me as a young Hispanic leader of an area labor federation. I want them to believe, well, if he’s there, there’s an opportunity for me to ascend, as well. … It gives them the vision of hope.
If you work hard and if you stay convicted to your beliefs and continue to do the right things and take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to you, that you can ascend. It’s a reflection of the labor movement, that we create spaces for people to sharpen their skills, to grow, to learn how to be a leader.
Q: What role does the federation play?
A: The (federation) works on issues of consensus when it comes to the labor movement. That means a majority of the affiliates have to agree in order for us to take up the issue.
How I plan to grow the (federation) is to increase those issues of consensus. I want a larger pool, I want us to be together on tougher issues, not just workplace issues but issues that adversely affect our communities, as well.
I think over the past 20 or 30 years, there’s been a concerted effort to kind of separate union members from the communities that they live in.
They look at them as two separate entities when the reality is, when our members leave the facility they’re coming from, they’re members of that community. They live, work, play in that community, so therefore those issues are equally important. And that’s something that I think we as a labor movement have to get back to.
Q: What are examples of those issues?
A: You talk about the social justice movement, the economic justice movement, we’re talking about economic equality, social equality. Yes, they’re contentious issues, they’re critical conversations but nonetheless, they’re conversations that have to be had. Because they do affect our membership.
It’s very hard to separate yourself as a worker from the day-to-day issues that are happening outside the workplace. … It’s not to say we always need to play a leading role in it, but there are opportunities for us to lead and there are also opportunities for us to provide support.
Q: What are the most pressing issues facing organized labor?
A: It’s the continued use of corporate America to navigate the loopholes that are there around not allowing workforces to unionize, for workers to voice their opinions. We’re looking at the right to organize, the national Right to Work laws.
I believe the labor movement for decades has kind of carried the water of the political parties when it comes to working on behalf of candidates, and now it’s time for us to reap the reward, now that we have more labor-friendly people in the Congress and the White House.
We’re in the era of opportunity. But I think opportunity is a double-edged sword. Opportunity is just opportunity without education around the issues, around pieces of legislation.
Matt Glynn