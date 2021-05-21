Peter DeJesus Jr. determined to expand labor federation's reach

A: I believe that every one of those experiences, those lived experiences, helped to shape me into the labor leader that I am today. And I think that’s why people find me reasonable, approachable, because of that background.

I’m one of them. I come from the floor. I’ve worked my way up from the floor: punching screws, getting dirty, rotating shifts. I know what it is to miss a kid’s birthday because you have to go to work at 2:30 in the afternoon, or you have to work this weekend.

Q: What did you learn about the role of unions from those jobs?

A: I grew up in a union household. My grandfather worked for Conrail. He always preached the importance of joining the union – make sure you attend your union meetings, pay your dues! My grandmother worked at Buffalo China when it was a union shop.

When I was a young worker in the (United Auto Workers), at the General Motors plant, I wasn’t the best employee and got myself into some time and attendance issues. So I saw the value in having workplace protections when someone makes a mistake. And I’ve seen firsthand the effect they have on people and the opportunities they provide people.