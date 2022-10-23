Person shot in elbow while in vehicle in Kenfield neighborhood

A person was shot in the elbow while inside a vehicle early Sunday morning, Buffalo Police said.
Police said the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at Bailey and Kermit avenues in the Kenfield neighborhood on the East Side.
The victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.
Matt Glynn
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Matt Glynn
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today