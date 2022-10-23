 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Person shot in elbow while in vehicle in Kenfield neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0
Shooting

Buffalo Police said a person was shot early Sunday in the Kenfield neighborhood.

 News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

A person was shot in the elbow while inside a vehicle early Sunday morning, Buffalo Police said.

Police said the incident occurred just before 4 a.m. at Bailey and Kermit avenues in the Kenfield neighborhood on the East Side.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center and was listed in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Matt Glynn

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches

The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

The 624 area code will start being assigned as early as April 2024 to residential and business customers requesting new service or additional lines throughout the 716 area code region – all or portions of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Jason Stachowski, armed with baseball bat, confronts Black Lives Matter protesters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News