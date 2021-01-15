Persistence counted for smoker who kicked the habit after 50 years

Michael Fuchs has spent the last half century riding his bike almost daily, in all kinds of weather, hiking many a mountain in the Adirondacks, and running five marathons and dozens of 5Ks.
“Once you start doing that, you really don't want to let anybody know that you're a smoker,” he said. “It's embarrassing.”
The shame led Fuchs to try quitting at least 20 times over the years, for up to six months at a time, but his nicotine addiction always knocked him off track.
Now, after 62 weeks tobacco-free, the retired restaurant and retail store worker has a message for those who have traveled a similar road.
Keep trying.
“It gets easier. Not easy, but easier,” said Fuchs, 67, who lives in the University District and has sought support on and off from the New York Smokers’ Quitline for more than two decades.
The Buffalo-based Quitline can be reached at nysmokefree.com, 866-NY-QUITS (866-697-8487) or with help from a primary care provider. Free coaching and nicotine-replacement patches, gum or lozenges are available to almost all who reach out for support.
Fuchs understood through experience when he called the Quitline in the fall of 2019 that choosing a “quit date” was the first important step toward a realistic plan to stop smoking. He chose Nov. 3, a day he set aside to go online and watch a friend run the New York City Marathon.
By then, Fuchs long had been a “closet smoker” who lit up mostly in private before and after his fitness excursions.
“If I had 20 friends over the last 30 years, 10 of them would say, ‘Oh no, he's not a smoker,’ ” he said.
The roots of his addiction formed in a family where his father and grandmother smoked. He came of age when customers and fellow employees lit up routinely in the restaurants and stores where he worked. His pack-a-day habit continued after smoking got banned in most businesses and public places, and cost him up to $50 a week even for off-label brands at nearby Native American smokeshops.
One of his longest quit attempts ended when he and his then-wife had a blowout dispute with a loved one, and the two drove off to buy a pack of smokes and cool down. Most others ended during social events that started with one cigarette, then another, and another.
Fuchs hit his low point five years ago, when he was scraping together tobacco from tossed butts on the streets and rolling them into cigarettes.
By then, the battle between shame and nicotine dependence had stretched decades.
“I’d talk to doctors,” he said. “I was in a couple programs at the University at Buffalo. You try the products that they have, the patches and gum, and you feel bad when you start smoking again. You know you've let somebody down, not only yourself.”
Despite setbacks, health pros continued to encourage him.
After nearly 50 years as a smoker, Mary Miller quit in November thanks to the New York Smokers’ Quitline, based at Roswell Park.
His story is among a dozen the Quitline posted online this month to inspire others to leave behind tobacco. Fuchs is the oldest. The youngest is 22. Their reasons include Covid-19 concerns, cancer diagnoses or prevention, the birth of a child or grandchild, and as part of a transformation to better health. Some smoked only cigarettes, some vaped, and some did both. Learn more at nysmokefree.com/newsroom.
Making a quit date and using nicotine-replacement products again got Fuchs off to a good start this time. He rid his apartment of all cigarettes – and ashtrays. He started hanging out less with acquaintances who smoke and plowed himself into healthier activities a bit more often, including a ride along the Erie Canal trail from Buffalo to Syracuse and back.
He marked his progress on a calendar.
Several of his neighbors – who are younger, continue to smoke and have developed health problems – underline his desire to stay smoke-free.
The pandemic does, too. Smokers suffer more severe effects if infected with the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If I fail this time,” Fuchs said, “I might end up dead. It's an addiction. You’ve got to pay attention. You’ve got to follow the rules.”
