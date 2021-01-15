Persistence counted for smoker who kicked the habit after 50 years

Fuchs understood through experience when he called the Quitline in the fall of 2019 that choosing a “quit date” was the first important step toward a realistic plan to stop smoking. He chose Nov. 3, a day he set aside to go online and watch a friend run the New York City Marathon.

By then, Fuchs long had been a “closet smoker” who lit up mostly in private before and after his fitness excursions.

“If I had 20 friends over the last 30 years, 10 of them would say, ‘Oh no, he's not a smoker,’ ” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The roots of his addiction formed in a family where his father and grandmother smoked. He came of age when customers and fellow employees lit up routinely in the restaurants and stores where he worked. His pack-a-day habit continued after smoking got banned in most businesses and public places, and cost him up to $50 a week even for off-label brands at nearby Native American smokeshops.

One of his longest quit attempts ended when he and his then-wife had a blowout dispute with a loved one, and the two drove off to buy a pack of smokes and cool down. Most others ended during social events that started with one cigarette, then another, and another.